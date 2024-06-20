These Ogle County spots are great ways to spend the day

Ogle County, quietly tucked away in northern Illinois between DeKalb and Lee counties, has a lot more to see and do than you may think.

The county’s towns of Byron, Rochelle, Oregon and are full of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered this season. Check out the Byron Dragway, White Pines Forest State Park, the J. Weiskopf Observatory and more in the county’s picturesque towns.

BYRON

Byron Dragway

Billed as “The Playground of Power,” Byron Dragway is a family-owner dragstrip. It’s been northern Illinois’ home for National Hot Rod Association drag racing since 1964.

Address: 7287 River Road

Phone: 815-391-0000 or 815-234-8405

Online: byrondragway.com or Facebook

Hours: Gates open at 9 a.m., racing starts at 10 a.m. on weekends, April through October.

Admission: Varies by event; check the website or call ahead

Byron Museum of History and Lucius Read House

The museum offers exhibits on local history. The Read House, built in the early 1840s, is one of the oldest structures in Byron. The Reads were active in the abolitionist movement and provided safe haven for runaway slaves being smuggled north through the Underground Railroad.

Address: 110 N. Union St.

Phone: 815-234-5031

Online: byronmuseum.org or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday from February through December; open January by appointment

Admission: Free

Heritage Farm Museum

This farm dates to 1843. The Byron Forest Preserve has restored its buildings to allow future generations to learn about early country life.

Address: 8059 N. River Road

Phone: 815-234-8535, ext. 217

Online: byronforestpreserve.com/facilities/heritage-farm-museum or find Byron Forest Preserve on Facebook

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31; by appointment November through March

Admission: Free

Jarrett Prairie Center

The educational center and museum is on one of the highest points the county, overlooking 450 acres of restored prairie. Habitat exhibits, dioramas and audio interpretation help visitors understand the nature of the area. There is a gift shop and hiking trails.

Address: 7993 N. River Road

Phone: 815-234-8535

Online: byronforestpreserve.com/facilities/jarrett-prairie-center/ or find Byron Forest Preserve on Facebook

Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday,9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Admission: By donation

J. Weiskopf Observatory

The observatory, with its 11-foot Celestron reflecting telescope, is available for public viewing and special programs.

Address: 7993 N. River Road

Phone: 815-234-8535, ext. 200

Online: byronforestpreserve.com/facilities/weiskopf-observatory/ or find Byron Forest Preserve on Facebook

Hours: Public viewing begins at sunset and lasts 3 hours Saturday year-round and Tuesday in June, July and August

Admission: Free

PrairieFire Golf & Grill

The bar and grill adjoining Prairie View Golf Course features virtual golf technology in its eight temperature-controlled private hitting bays for year-round play. Toptracer uses high-tech tools to allow players to experience using launch, speed, curve and other data analysis – all delivered in real time as you hit your ball onto targets on a driving range. Play famous virtual golf courses and other fun games, with instant feedback with each shot, competing against yourself or others, both locally as well as other players around the world.

Address: 6734 N. German Church Road, Byron

Phone: 815-234-3473

Online: prairiefiregolf.com/ and on Facebook

Hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-midnight Friday & Saturday

GRAND DETOUR

The John Deere Historic Site

This 19th century prairie village features an archaeological site, blacksmith shop, and John Deere’s home, as well as a visitor’s center, gift shop, and natural prairie as it existed more than a century ago.

Address: 8334 S. Clinton St.

Phone: 815-652-4551

Online: deere.com/en/connect-with-john-deere/visit-john-deere/historic-site/

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday

Admission: Free

LEAF RIVER

Leaf River Historical Museum

Located in a former church built in 1895, the museum contains exhibits that include a dog treadmill from the 1800s, military artifacts, farm and agriculture equipment, railroad memorabilia and more.

Address: 203 E. Third St.

Online: visitnorthwestillinois.com/

Hours: 1-4 p.m. first and third Sunday of the month, May through October

Admission: Free

Veterans Memorial Park

201 E. Third St.

Situated next to the Leaf River Historical Museum, the park flies seven flags: the American flag, POW/MIA flag, and flags for the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines. Also at the park: memorial bricks of remembrance, a Korean War cannon, and picnic shelter.

MOUNT MORRIS

Bald Hill Prairie Preserve

This 380-acre preserve between Leaf River and Mount Morris boasts native prairie plants, two endangered raptor species, rare woolly milkweed, gravel and sand deposits dating back to the Ice Age – and, at 28.5 feet around and 122 feet tall, the state’s Big Tree Champion, an eastern cottonwood estimated to be around 200 years old. At 925 feet above sea level, the preserve is the second-highest point in Ogle County, with a dramatic sloping of land and stunning scenic views.

Address: 5502 N. Silver Creek Road

Phone: 815-234-8535

Online: byronforestpreserve.com/preserves/bald-hill-prairie-preserve/ or find Byron Forest Preserve on Facebook

Illinois Freedom Bell

In 1963, Mount Morris became the first village in Illinois to reinstate the tradition of ringing bells on Independence Day. The city’s bell was cast in the early 1860s as a replica of the Liberty Bell. Its first was in the belfry of an old church in Lake Geneva, Wis., but eventually made its way to Mount Morris. This 1,500-pound bell graces the town square lawn. It is rung during the annual Let Freedom Ring Festival, which draws thousands to celebrate an old-fashioned Fourth of July.

Address: Wesley Avenue

Online: mtmorrisil.net/freedom-bell

White Pines Forest State Park

This 385-acre state park along the meandering banks of Spring and Pine creeks boasts magnificent trees that share moss-covered cliffs strung with trailing vines. It is one of the southernmost stands of white pines left in the United States. The site offers seven marked trails for hiking, as well as fishing and camping. It also is home to the White Pines Inn, which offers cabins for rent and a restaurant and the White Pines Playhouse Theatre.

Address: 6712 W. Pines Road

Phone: 815-946-3717

Online: www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/WhitePinesForest.aspx

OREGON

Castle Rock State Park

The 2,000-acre park includes rock formations, ravines, and unique northern plants. In one valley, 27 types of ferns have been identified. A sandstone bluff, adjacent to the river, gives the park its name. There are 6 miles of marked hiking trails, a scenic overlook, and a public boat ramp. Camping is available.

Address: 1365 W. Castle Road

Phone: 815-732-7329

Online: castlerockstatepark.com

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana

Collection of art with exhibits and programs as well as workshops and a room to host events.

Address: 124 N. Fourth St.

Phone: 815-595-5810

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Online: cmaaa.org/ or find CMAAA on Facebook

Conover Square Shopping Village

A piano factory until the 1970s, this 120,000-square-foot building is a shopping village. It features unique stores, including several antique shops, and the free Billy Barnhart Museum in a unique, historic setting.

Address: 201 N. Third St.

Phone: 815-732-3950

Online: conoversquaremall.com or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; some store hours vary

Lowden State Park

This 207-acre state park, perhaps one of the most picturesque along the Rock River, boasts the 50-foot concrete statue of Chief Black Hawk, called “The Eternal Indian,” as well as almost 4 miles of foot trails. Camping, boating and fishing also are available.

Address: 1411 N. River Road

Phone: 815-732-6828

Online: dnr.illinois.gov/parks/park.lowden.html

Lowden-Miller State Forest

At 2,291 acres, the forest is one of the county’s most beautiful and historic sites. More than 20 miles of maintained trails for hiking.

Address: 1365 W. Castle Rock Road

Phone: 815-732-7329

Online: dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Pages/LowdenMiller.aspx

Mix Park

The 2.5-acre park is home to Lorado Taft’s “Boys with Fish” sculpture and Jeff Adams’ “Paths of Conviction, Footsteps of Fate,” as well as a playground, picnic tables, shelter, basketball court and seasonal restrooms.

Address: 701 N. Fourth St.

Phone: 815-732-3101

Online: oregonpark.org/parks/mix-park/

Park East

This 23-acre site provides access above and below the Oregon dam for fishing and canoeing. There’s an observation deck along the east side of the dam, overlooking the Rock River Valley and downtown Oregon. It is home to historic Chana School and has a bike trail and a playground.

Address: River Road, north of state Route 64

Phone: 815-732-3101

Online: oregonpark.org/park-east

Park West

The park is surrounded by a bike trail that wanders through prairie, pines, and oaks on the north end and athletic fields on the south. It has tennis courts, lighted basketball courts, lighted baseball diamonds, soccer fields, sand volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash park and a boardwalk.

Address: 1402 Koontz Place

Phone: 815-732-3101

Online: oregonpark.org/park-west

Hours: Splash Canyon Spray Park and Prairie Side Skate Park have separate hours; check the website or call ahead

Ruby Nash Home/Ogle County Historical Museum

Built in 1878 in Midwestern prairie architecture, the Nash Home and Museum, which opened in 1962, originally was home to Chester Nash and his family. His daughter, Ruby, taught school from 1891 to 1941. Nash School, now Nash Recreation Center, was named after her. The museum offers artifacts from around the county — some from the earliest settlers.

Address: 111 N. Sixth St.

Phone: 815-732-7545

Online: oglecountyhistoricalsociety.com or find The Ogle County Historical Society on Facebook

Hours: Sunday afternoons or by appointment

Admission: By donation

POLO

Aplington House

This 1853 home belonged to Zenas Aplington, a Civil War soldier who founded Polo. Abraham Lincoln spent 2 nights in the house in 1856. Visitors will see period clothing and hats, exhibits of churches and schools, and Underground Railroad exhibits.

Address: 123 N. Franklin Ave.

Phone: 815-946-4142

Online: poloil.org

Hours: By appointment

Admission: By donation

Buffalo Grove Lime Kiln

The kiln, constructed in 1870 of native limestone quarried on site, is one of two old lime kilns in Illinois on the National Register of Historic Places. It is a wood-burning perpetual kiln, or draw-down kiln, which meant it had to be continuously fired. It operated until the early 1900s.

Address: Galena Trail Road

Phone: 815-946-4142

Online: poloil.org/HistoricalSociety.html

Burns House

This 1854 brick home, the first of its kind in Polo, belonged to the town’s first doctor, Dr. William Burns. Today, it is the office of Blackhawk Waterways Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Address: 201 N. Franklin Ave.

Phone: 815-946-4142

Online: poloil.org/HistoricalSociety.html and visitnorthwestillinois.com/what-to-do/attractions/history-heritage/burns-house/

Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Campbell Law Office

Judge Campbell was Polo’s first mayor; his office was built in 1875 from blue limestone hauled by wagon from the quarry west of town. It is a private law office.

Address: 111 N. Franklin Ave.

Phone: 815-946-4142

Online: poloil.org/HistoricalSociety.html

Hours: By appointment

Henry School

The 1878 school is on the Galena Trail, where Abraham Lincoln walked during the Black Hawk War in 1832. It features displays about the war and a World War II hemp mill.

Address: State Route 26, south of Polo

Phone: 815-946-4142

Hours: Wednesday afternoons, April through October, and by appointment

Online: poloil.org/HistoricalSociety.html

Polo History Museum

The building, a gift to the Polo Historical Society from Shaw Printing Co., houses vintage printing machines along with military memorabilia, surveying tools used to plot the Galena Trail in 1833, historic agricultural tools, and many other artifacts.

Address: 113 N. Franklin Ave.

Phone: 815-946-4142

Online: poloil.org/HistoricalSociety.html

Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and by appointment

ROCHELLE

1918 Standard Oil Filling Station

This is the very first gasoline filling station in Rochelle and the first filling station built along the Lincoln Highway in Illinois. It has been restored to its original design, including the canopy over the pumps and the 1918 equipment. Filling station memorabilia is on display inside.

Address: 500 Lincoln Ave.

Phone: 815-561-2084

Online: visitnorthwestillinois.com

Hours: Weekends 1-5 p.m.; By appointment

Flagg Township Museum

The museum, founded in 1971, features many artifacts from Rochelle’s rich history, antiques, and genealogical information. One of the more important artifacts is the 1915 Partin-Palmer automobile built in Rochelle, one of two in existence. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Address: 518 Fourth Ave.

Phone: 815-562-3040

Online: flaggtownshipmuseumrochelle.org or find Rochelle Flagg Township Museum on Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Admission: $3 adults, $2 children ages over 6, free for ages 6 and under; free admission on Thursday

Kennay Farms Distilling

Family farming operation that specializes in growing their own grains to create handcrafted spirits with a sustainable approach. Crafting vodka, bourbon and rye whiskey.

Address: 416 Lincoln Highway

Phone: 815-901-1512

Online: kennayfarmsdistilling.com

Hours: Tasting room open 4-8 p.m. Friday, 3-8 p.m. Saturday

Lyle Kunde Recreation Area/Lake Sule

This 90-acre recreation area includes 77-acre Lake Sule and offers boating and fishing, BBQ area, picnic tables, rest rooms/portables, shelters/building.

Address: 900 Wiscold Drive

Phone: 815-562-7813

Online: rochelleparkdistrict.org/parks-facilities

Robert’s Armory World War II Museum

Features armored vehicles, artillery and other artifacts used by the U.S. in World War II. The museum also participates in WWII displays, parades, motion pictures and reenactments throughout the United States.

Address: 2090 Brush Grove Road

Phone: 815-561-4445

Online: robertsarmory.com or Facebook

Hours: Open by appointment; see website for more times and dates

Rochelle Fire Department Museum

Opened in 2000, the museum was built almost entirely by members of the department. Its main attraction is the restored 1922 Seagrave fire truck, “Ol’ Gertie,” the department’s second motorized fire truck.

Address: 401 Fifth Ave.

Phone: 815-562-2122

Online: cityofrochelle.net

Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Rochelle Railroad Park

The park is an ideal spot for train watching, with more than 80 trains passing through each day. It’s the first in the nation built just for visitors to see operating trains. A raised platform allows viewers to see two Class One rail lines crossing at the “diamond.” The park also showcases a Whitcomb locomotive, a replica “hobo jungle” and more. There is a gift shop.

Address: 124 N. Ninth St.

Phone: 815-562-7031

Online: rochellerailroadpark.org and on Facebook

Hours: Viewing available 24 hours; gift shop open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Admission: Free

Norm Skare Park

This 320-acre park has a 9-hole disc golf course, horse trails, hiking/biking trails, ball fields, horseshoe pits, playgrounds, and more. The Historic Skare Homestead Museum, the former home of Norman Lincoln Skare, is on site.

Address: 9977 County Highway 22

Phone: 815-562-7813

Online: rochelleparkdistrict.org/parks-facilities

Spring Lake Aquatic Park

This outdoor swimming pool has a 150-foot slide, two diving boards, and a climbing wall. There is a large wading pool for small children. Swimming lessons and private rentals available.

Address: 303 S. Eighth St.

Phone: 815-562-6658

Online: rochelleparkdistrict.org/springlake

Hours: Open swim Monday-Friday: 12:30-7 p.m. and 12:30-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday