Summer adventures await at these events in Lee County

Jaselyn Nagy and daughter Lola, 8, paint the seasons for the their art piece Monday, July 3, 2023 at Petunia Fest’s Brush and Bloom. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Lee County is bursting with summer charm and there’s something for the whole family to enjoy this season. Whether you crave outdoor adventures, historical explorations or a taste of local culture, Dixon an surrounding communities offer plenty to see and do.

Keep reading to discover the best things to do in Lee County this summer and turn your staycation into an unforgettable adventure.

Seasonal

The Midway Drive In & Diner — 91 Palmyra Road, Dixon; watch movies from your vehicle; tickets can be purchased online or at box office; $9.50 adults, $4 ages 3-11, ages 2 and younger free; $10-per-vehicle “food permit” required; see website for times and shows; themidwaydrivein.net

Wednesdays & Saturdays, June 1-Oct. 26

Haymarket Square Farmers Market — 513 W. Second St., Dixon; fresh produce and crafts; Wednesday and Saturdays 7 a.m.-12 p.m.; dixonparkdistrict.com/farmers-market

Wednesdays, June 5-Aug. 28

Dixon City Market — Dixon Riverfront 87 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon; fresh produce and artisan crafters; weekly food trucks and live entertainment; 5-8 p.m.; no market July 3 or July 10; dixoncitymarket.com and Facebook

Dixon City Market kicks off for the 2024 season on Wednesday, June 5. (Photo provided by Discover Dixon )

Fridays, June 7-Aug. 30

Riverfront Yoga — Dixon Riverfront 87 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon; offered at 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.; discoverdixon.com

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

July 3-7

Petunia Festival — Downtown Dixon; pancake breakfast, bags and poker tournaments, tennis and soccer tournaments, car show, craft show, carnival, live music, parade and fireworks; petuniafestival.org and Facebook

July 4

Brush & Bloom — 200 block of West First Street, Dixon; families are invited to paint a 4-by-4 square of the street; discoverdixon.com or 815-284-3361

July 6

Reagan Run 5K — Reagan Home, 810 S. Hennepin Ave.; race starts at 8 a.m. at Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home and finishes at Haymarket Square; reaganrun.com

Nuts About Art — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; presented by The Next Picture Show; featuring a variety of artists and mediums; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free admission; nextpictureshow.org

July 25-28

Lee County 4-H Fair and Junior Show — Lee County Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy; 4-H exhibits, truck and tractor pulls, mud bogs and dirt drags, carnival, music, food and more; leecounty4hcenter.com; and Facebook

Lee County 4H Fair participants line up their prized Montadale Ewes for judging Saturday July 29, 2023. (Jennifer Lubbs - Shaw Local News Network)

Aug. 3

Rock River Valley Bicycle Club’s annual Hammer for Hope — Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, Dixon; cyclists can choose from ride options of 10 miles, 50k, 100k or 100 miles while collecting pledges to raise funds for Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center; rides start at sunrise; homeofhopeonline.org

Rock River Jazz Band — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; live music performance outdoors; 7-8:45 p.m.; rockriverjazzband.com and Facebook

Aug. 3-4

Living History Antique Equipment Show — 1674 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove; family activities, displays, tractor drive, antique equipment on display and for sale; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; lhaea.org

Aug. 10

Pfeiffer Farms Outdoor Market — Pfeiffer Farms, 2511 Reynolds Road, Ashton; craft and vendor show; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Facebook

Aug. 17

Rock River Jazz Band — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; live music performance outdoors; 7-8:30 p.m.; rockriverjazzband.com and Facebook

Aug. 22-25

Amboy Depot Days — Downtown Amboy; car show, tractor show, 5K race, arts and crafts show, garage sales, music, carnival and parade; depotdays.com, Facebook

Thousands of people tour downtown Amboy Sunday, August 27, 2023 to admire the cars, trucks and motorcycles on display at the Depot Days car show. (Alex T. Paschal/credit)

Aug. 31

Grist Mill Grind 10K and 1 Mile Fun Walk — Franklin Creek State Natural Area Trails, 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove; challenging event with hills and runners crossing a creek; 8 a.m.; franklincreekconservation.org and Facebook