Blues powerhouse John Primer, songwriter Nick Wiesner perform at The Venue this weekend

Grammy-nominated blues icon John Primer will perform at The Venue in downtown Aurora on Friday, June 21. (Photo provided by Marissa Bright PR)

Grammy-nominated blues icon John Primer will perform at The Venue in downtown Aurora on Friday, June 21. He has led The Real Deal Blues Band since 1995, and has helped build the sound and style of Chicago Blues. Primer appears on more than 87 albums with 17 albums in his own name. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

Local singer songwriter Nick Wiesner will return to The Venue stage on Saturday, June 22. His soft rock, indie inspired approach to music wields a melancholic intimacy that is intended for the healing of the mind, heart and soul. Tickets are general admission and cost $15.

Album Covers will perform an outdoor show at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 with Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever.” Led by Scott Tipping, Album Covers performs an album in its entirety and can only be seen on The Venue stage. The show will be outdoors at Mundy Park, weather pending. Strawberries BBQ will be on site with food for purchase. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door. Show at 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m.

The music continues next weekend with two big shows at The Venue.

On Friday, June 28, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band will visit The Venue stage. Based in NYC, Kaleta and his band have erupted onto major stages and video screens with their Afrobeat sound. Tickets are $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

On Friday, June 28, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band will visit The Venue stage. (Photo provided by Marissa Bright PR)

Second Hand News will perform hits from Fleetwood Mac’s catalog on Saturday, June 29. The six-member Fleetwood Mac tribute band offers a night to remember with perfect harmonies and infectious electricity. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

Unless noted, shows start at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information about all upcoming shows, visit themusicvenue.org.