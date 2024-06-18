Celebrate La Salle to begin Thursday, featuring live music, carnival, fireworks

Celebrate La Salle will take over Second Street, featuring a large carnival, food and live music June 20-23. (Scott Anderson)

Celebrate La Salle, the city’s annual four-day summer festival featuring live music, a carnival and fireworks show, is scheduled from June 20 through 23.

The event will take place on Second Street in downtown La Salle and will feature live entertainment as well as a fireworks show.

Hairbanger’s Ball, an 1980s hair rock tribute band, will open the string of live entertainers from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, Burning Red - A Taylor Swift Tribute Band will kick off the live acts for the day from from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by artist and songwriter Alika Arlynn from 9 to 11 p.m.

Saturday’s performers will be classic rock tribute band ARRA from 6 to 9 p.m. and Resurrection, a Journey tribute will end the night from 9 to 11 p.m.

Following Saturday night’s events, visitors on Sunday will have the opportunity to play bingo from noon to 3 p.m.

The celebration also will include a daily carnival beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Closing times for the carnival will vary by the day.

Country Music singer Alika Arlynn, sings songs during the Celebrate La Salle Festival on Friday, June 23, 2023 downtown La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The carnival also will have wristband specials for $30 from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Celebrate La Salle Car Show will open registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, with a vehicle entry fee of $12. For information on the car show, call Mike Nieslawski at 815-488-2867 or Nancy Nieslawski at 815-488 2876.

The city will have a 50/50 raffle running throughout the weekend, with the drawing scheduled following Resurrection 11 p.m. Saturday.

Follow “Celebrate La Salle” on Facebook for information on the events. Other event highlights include fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Friday and a 5K run (check-in at 6 p.m and starting 7 p.m.) Friday.

For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/CelebrateLaSalle.