Celebrate La Salle announces summer 2024 musical lineup, featuring Taylor Swift, Journey tributes

Celebrate La Salle recently revealed its entertainment schedule for the 2024 festival, featuring a Taylor Swift tribute act and a Journey tribute band, among others.
The festival will feature live entertainment Thursday, June 20, through Saturday, June 22, in downtown La Salle.
7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 20: Hairbanger’s Ball. The band, of 15 years, will bring the 1980s rock era to the downtown stage.
7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 21: Burning Red - A Taylor Swift Tribute Band. There is no cover fee or ticket price. Save the date and come dressed up in your best Swiftie attire!
9 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 21: Alika Arlynn. Arlynn and her band bring an uplifting, fun and inspirational performance to the stage, taking country to a whole new level.
6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 22: The classic rock tribute band ARRA covers some bands such as Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Loverboy, Night Ranger, Van Halen, Rick Springfield, Foreigner and White Snake, among others.
9 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 22: Resurrection, a Journey tribute. The band welcomed a new lead singer, Bryan Cole, and has returned to the stage stronger and better than ever, according to organizers. They are returning to the stage in downtown La Salle.