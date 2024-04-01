Celebrate La Salle announces summer 2024 musical lineup, featuring Taylor Swift, Journey tributes

Country music singer Alika Arlynn will return to the Celebrate La Salle stage Friday, June 21. (Scott Anderson)

Celebrate La Salle recently revealed its entertainment schedule for the 2024 festival, featuring a Taylor Swift tribute act and a Journey tribute band, among others.

The festival will feature live entertainment Thursday, June 20, through Saturday, June 22, in downtown La Salle.

7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 20: Hairbanger’s Ball. The band, of 15 years, will bring the 1980s rock era to the downtown stage.

7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 21: Burning Red - A Taylor Swift Tribute Band. There is no cover fee or ticket price. Save the date and come dressed up in your best Swiftie attire!

9 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 21: Alika Arlynn. Arlynn and her band bring an uplifting, fun and inspirational performance to the stage, taking country to a whole new level.

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 22: The classic rock tribute band ARRA covers some bands such as Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Loverboy, Night Ranger, Van Halen, Rick Springfield, Foreigner and White Snake, among others.

9 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 22: Resurrection, a Journey tribute. The band welcomed a new lead singer, Bryan Cole, and has returned to the stage stronger and better than ever, according to organizers. They are returning to the stage in downtown La Salle.