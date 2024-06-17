Raue Center for the Arts presents ‘An Act of God’

Williams Street Rep, the in-house professional theatre company at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake, will present “An Act of God” Aug. 2-25. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Williams Street Rep, the in-house professional theatre company at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake, will present “An Act of God” by David Javerbaum, directed by Pat Henderson. This hilarious comedy of biblical proportions will run from Aug. 2-25.

Based on a satirical book and Twitter account, “An Act of God” is a 90-minute conversation in which God reveals the mysteries of the Bible and answers some of the greatest existential questions that plague mankind. Recommended for ages 13 and older, the play promises to be an entertaining and thought-provoking experience for audiences of all ages, according to a news release from Raue Center.

“An Act of God” features a talented cast and crew, led by director Pat Henderson.

“I like to think God has a sense of humor and through humor, we can explore topics and create an opportunity to see things from an open perspective. It removes defensiveness,” Henderson said in the release.

WSRep has assembled a cast including Kevin McKillip*as God, Kirk Osgood as Michael, Nathan Short as Gabriel, and, Daniel Martin (God understudy ) and Ross Dobbins (Michael and Gabriel understudy)

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1039400/act-of-god-crystal-lake-raue-center-for-the-arts.

For more information about Williams Street Rep and upcoming productions, visit wsrep.org.

Tickets start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.