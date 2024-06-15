Vet Fest Saturday at Huntley American Legion; live music, free admission with donations appreciated

FILE - Retired Master Sgt. George Gow of Huntley recalled memories of his time in the Air Force and National Guard during the third annual Veterans Vet Fest. (Whitney Rupp)

The Huntley American Legion Vet Fest will be from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the American Legion Huntley Post 673 located at 11712 Coral St. An opening ceremony kicks off the festival followed by live music, food, drinks and activities for kids until 6 p.m.. Live performances include Loverboyz, Bucket Number 6 and Lounge Puppets. Admission is free, and donations are appreciated. Proceeds go to support local veterans’ organizations. For details, visit huntleylegion.org/vetfest2024.