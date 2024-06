Treat dad to a day of fishing at the Father’s Day Fishing Event hosted by the Friends of Hatchery Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Hatchery Park in Spring Grove. The free event, located at 2314 Hatchery Road, will have games, activities, fishing demonstrations, guided nature walks, storytelling and historical building tours. Bait, refreshments and raffle tickets will be on sale. No fishing license required, and fishing is catch-and-release only. For information, visit springgrovevillage.com.