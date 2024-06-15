Egyptian Theatre to screen ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ on June 21 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will hold a screening of the movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” featuring the “Irrational Masters” live shadowcast.

The screening will be at 8 p.m. June 21 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The “Irrational Masters” cast members will perform alongside the movie. Live pre-movie music will be performed by Sweetie. Attendees can bring costumes and props. Candles, large water guns, lighters, any open flames, prunes, toast and hot dogs will not be allowed. Prop kits can be bought in the theater’s lobby before the show.

Tickets cost $17. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225 or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by the Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.