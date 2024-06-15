Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl to perform folk dances from Mexico at Paramount Theatre

Immerse yourself in enchanting wonder, vibrant magic and joyous celebration when Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl presents its 41st anniversary concert Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Paramount Theatre.

According to a news release from the theatre, the performance is a celebration of Mexico’s rich culture, an amazing pageant of dazzling costumes, infectious music and high-energy traditional folklore dances still performed in the villages of Mexico’s different regions.

Experience the charming, diverse folkloric dance styles of Mexican culture, still cultivated right here in the Fox Valley. Based in Aurora, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl is an internationally celebrated Mexican folk dance troupe that has delighted audiences for over 40 years around Illinois and as far as Mexico with its colorful costumes, wonderful music and electrifying choreography. The group originally formed to meet the need to preserve one of the most important aspects of Mexican culture, the folkloric dance. Juan Manuel “Nery” Cruz, originally from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, is the group’s director and choreographer. Guest vocalist on July 13 is Goyo (“Goyito”) Cruz, Nery’s brother, direct from San Luis Potosi. For more, visit bfquetzalcoatl.org.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days. Children 2 and under are admitted free.