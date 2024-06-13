Things to do this weekend in McHenry County: Go fishing and take a nighttime bike ride

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Vet fest: The Huntley American Legion Vet Fest will be from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Huntley Post 673 located at 11712 Coral St. An opening ceremony kicks off the festival followed by live music, food, drinks and activities for kids. Live performances include Loverboyz, Bucket Number 6 and Lounge Puppets. Admission is free, and donations are appreciated. Proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. For details, visit huntleylegion.org/vetfest2024.

Father’s Day fishing: Treat dad to a day of fishing at the Father’s Day Fishing Event hosted by the Friends of Hatchery Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Hatchery Park in Spring Grove. The free event, located at 2314 Hatchery Road, will have games, activities, fishing demonstrations, guided nature walks, storytelling and historical building tours. Bait, refreshments and raffle tickets will be on sale. No fishing license required, and fishing is catch-and-release only. For information, visit springgrovevillage.com.

Take a nighttime ride: Support local service organizations at the Ride/Walk to Leave a Light On from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday on the Woodstock Square. Participants will walk and ride bikes around Woodstock and return for an ice cream social and live music on the Square. The event benefits the Illinois Migrant Council, Compassion for Campers, Live4Lali, the Crystal Lake Break Teen Center, Woodstock Pride, Stairway to Prosperity, Jail Brakers and Community Connections for Youth McHenry County. Lights are $9, and each color supports a different organization. For details and to buy lights, visit realwoodstock.com/events/ride-walk-to-leave-a-light-on-2024.

Food Shed celebration: Visit McHenry County’s first co-op grocery store from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday for the Food Shed’s grand opening celebration. The Food Shed, located at 2390 Lake Shore Drive, Woodstock, will have special tastings with live music on the outdoor patio. Kishwaukee Brewing Co. will provide beer tastings, and the co-op will be sampling its in-house-made chips, salsa and guacamole. Cassandra Vohs-Demann and Ken Johnson and Kent Fishburn and Deb Firak will be performing live music throughout the night. Visit bit.ly/foodshedgrandopening for information.

Community garage sale: Explore Fox River Grove from Thursday through Saturday for the fourth annual Community Garage Sale. Almost 50 homes will be selling items, including clothing, children’s toys, furniture and home decor. Stop by sponsor Lincoln Avenue Market for specials on food and shop vintage items. Some locations will have lemonade and treats. For details, visit bit.ly/frgcommunitygaragesale.