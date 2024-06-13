Things to do in Will County: Seussical

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet will present the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss in "Seussical," a musical comedy for all ages. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre)

1. Seussical: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet. A Dr. Seuss musical comedy for all ages. The Cat in the Hat will spin tales about a tail, an elephant, and a boy called Jojo on their adventure of friendship and restoring peace. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors (age 60 and over). Seating is general admission. The lobby opens one hour before showtime. Tickets are available online or at the door (cash only). Light concessions and cash bar available. For more tickets and more information, visit bicentenialpark.org or call 815-724-3761.

2. Settlers’ Park Movie: 8:30 p.m., Friday, Settlers’ Park, Downtown Plainfield. Parking available in the Village Hall parking lot, on Village Center Drive and on Van Dyke Road. Featured film is “Elemental.” Movie shown on a 20-foot inflatable screen. Terraced seating is available or bring blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions available. For more information, visit plainfieldil.gov.

3. Sunset Meditation: 6-7 p.m., June 20, Joliet Junior College Trackman Planetarium, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. This guided full dome meditation experience takes the viewer on a from the North Pole to a sunset over the Grand Canyon to a night sky filled with stars and the beauty of the auroras. For more information, visit jjc.edu/planetarium.

4. The Sandlot: 7 p.m., June 20, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Doors will open 30 minutes before the movie begins. A free organ concert will be held at that time. Items from the bar and concessions (including freshly popped popcorn) will be available to buy. For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600. The box office is located at 102 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.

5. Catfish Days: July 25 -28, Wilmington. Carnival, food vendors, live entertainment, parade and craft show/flea market. For more information, visit catfishdays.com.

