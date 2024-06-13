Ogle County events to keep the family entertained this summer

Ogle County, home to the communities of Rochelle, Oregon, Mt. Morris and more, has so many fun events for all ages happening this season.
Enjoy the area’s beautiful countryside with rolling hills on a hike or bike ride along the picturesque Rock River. Check out a show at White Pines Playhouse, purchase fresh, locally-grown produce at one of the county’s many farmers markets or enjoy live music at the Mt. Morris Bandshell and Oregon Park West.
Here’s a listing of upcoming events happening around Ogle County this summer:
Saturdays, through September
Byron Hairy Cow Farmers Market — Sunshine Park, corner of Peru Street and Route 2, Byron; fresh picked vegetables, fruit, jams and jellies, eggs and find handmade sewing and crafts; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Facebook
Thursdays, through Sept. 26
River’s Edge Farmers Market — Behind Oregon Fire Department; 123 N. Second St., Oregon; fresh, locally grown produce, flowers and hand-made crafts; live music on select dates; 5-7:30 p.m.; cityoforegon.org/rivers-edge-farmers-market and Facebook
Through Aug. 25
Old Sandstone Art Gallery Fine Art Show — Old Sandstone Gallery, 122 S. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris; visit the gallery on Wednesdays from 7-8:45 p.m. and Fridays 6:30-9 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
June 18
Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org
June 19
Kable Band Concerts — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com
June 21
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Bagshot Row, oldies rock & roll — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
June 24-25
Railroad Days — Rochelle Railroad Park, 124 N. Ninth St., Rochelle; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; enjoyrochelle.com and Facebook
June 25
A Tribute to George Strait — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook
Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org
June 26
Gordy & Debbie’s Country Legends — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook
Kable Band Concerts — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com
June 28
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring New Heartaches — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
June 29
The Cypress House Outdoor Market — 718 10th Ave., Rochelle; visit Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to find local produce, honey, farm eggs, fresh flowers and breads; cypresshouse.net
July 3
Fireworks and Movie in the Park — Davis Junction Community Park, 106 Lincoln Ave., Davis Junction; enjoy fireworks and a movie at dusk; davisjunction.com and Facebook
July 4
Independence Day Celebration — Atwood Park, Rochelle; parade, band concert and fireworks; 1 p.m., fireworks at dusk; cityofrochelle.net and 815-562-6161
July 4-5
Let Freedom Ring Festival — Mt. Morris; includes a parade, live music, children’s activities, and fireworks at dusk July 4; lfrmtmorris.com and Facebook
July 7
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring The Stingrays — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com Movies in the Park — Polo; grab blankets and enjoy an outdoor movie; dusk; polochamber.org
July 9
Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org
July 10
Kable Band Concerts — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com
July 10-11
Piano Man: Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook
July 12
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Howard and The White Boys —Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
July 12-14
ByronFest — multiple locations in Byron, featuring a gospel concert, carnival, car show, quilt show, vendor show, bags tournament, 5K run, entertainment, parade, beer garden and food; byronfest.org
July 13
Hib Reber Memorial Car Show and annual United Church of Byron Trash to Treasure Sale — 701 W. Second St., Byron; registration 8 to 11 :30 a.m., awards at 2 p.m.; music, concessions; Facebook
July 13-14 and July 20-21
Daylily Bloomfest — Hidden Timber Gardens, 462 S. Chana Road, Chana; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; check out daylilies in the Robert Ellison Memorial Garden and display gardens; hiddentimbergardens.com/events
July 16
Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org
July 17
Kable Band Concerts — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com
July 19
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Chicago Tribute Anthology —Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
July 19-21
Glory Days Vintage Drag Race, Car Show & Swap Meet — 7287 N. River Road, Byron; schedule TBD; byrondragway.com
July 23
Down to the (Funny) Bone — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook
Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; Color Run at 6 p.m.; concert at 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org
July 24
Kable Band Concerts — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com
Little Bit Country, Little Bit Rock & Roll — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook
July 26
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Swingbilly RFD —Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
July 27
Outdoor Market — Cypress House 718 Tenth Ave., Rochelle, combination farmers market and artisan market; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; enjoyrochelle.com and Facebook
July 30
Color Run & Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; Color Run at 6 p.m.; concert at 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org
July 31
Kable Band Concert — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; wear white and get a doused in color at 6 p.m. followed by concert at 6:30 p.m. featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com
July 31-Aug. 4
Ogle County Fair — Ogle County Fairgrounds, 1440 Limekiln Road, Oregon; exhibits, entertainment, demolition derby, truck and tractor pull, rodeo, carnival and food; oglecountyfair.com
Aug. 1-4
Forreston Sauerkraut Days — Forreston; multi-day festival filled with a parade, food, entertainment, craft show, car show, sports, family movie night and much more; schedule TBD; Facebook
Aug. 2
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Jonny Lyons & The Pride —Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
Aug. 6
Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org
Aug. 7-8
Mike & Traci’s Good Clean Fun Show — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook
Aug. 9
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Heartache Tonight — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
Aug. 9-25
Straw Sculpting Competition & Straw Fest Day Aug. 24 — Mt. Morris; walk through town to see how straw can be used to create works of art as part of a national competition; encoremtmorris.com/ and strawusa.com
Aug. 10
Polo Car Show — Car, truck and motorcycle show, plus trivia competition and music; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; polochamber.org
Aug. 13
Remembering Red: A Tribute to Red Skelton— White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook
Aug. 16
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Shindig — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
Aug. 16-18
Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival — Rochelle; Little Miss Peanut pageant, car show, entertainment, beer garden, parade and more; lincolnhighwayheritagefestival.com or Facebook
Aug. 21
Outdoor Market — Cypress House 718 Tenth Ave., Rochelle, combination farmers market and artisan market; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; enjoyrochelle.com and Facebook
Aug. 23
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring The Jimmys — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
Aug. 28
Tribute to the Oak Ridge Boys — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook
Aug. 29
Salute to the Songs of the Statler Brothers — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook
Aug. 30
Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Fortunate Sons — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com
Sept. 5-7
Seasons — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook