Ogle County events to keep the family entertained this summer

Perfect weather greeted a large crowd to the opening night of the Jamboree music series in downtown Mt. Morris on Friday, June 7, 2024. Brass from the Past was the featured band. The free concert series continues through the summer each Friday night on the campus. (Earleen Hinton)

Ogle County, home to the communities of Rochelle, Oregon, Mt. Morris and more, has so many fun events for all ages happening this season.

Enjoy the area’s beautiful countryside with rolling hills on a hike or bike ride along the picturesque Rock River. Check out a show at White Pines Playhouse, purchase fresh, locally-grown produce at one of the county’s many farmers markets or enjoy live music at the Mt. Morris Bandshell and Oregon Park West.

Here’s a listing of upcoming events happening around Ogle County this summer:

Saturdays, through September

Byron Hairy Cow Farmers Market — Sunshine Park, corner of Peru Street and Route 2, Byron; fresh picked vegetables, fruit, jams and jellies, eggs and find handmade sewing and crafts; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Facebook

Thursdays, through Sept. 26

River’s Edge Farmers Market — Behind Oregon Fire Department; 123 N. Second St., Oregon; fresh, locally grown produce, flowers and hand-made crafts; live music on select dates; 5-7:30 p.m.; cityoforegon.org/rivers-edge-farmers-market and Facebook

Through Aug. 25

Old Sandstone Art Gallery Fine Art Show — Old Sandstone Gallery, 122 S. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris; visit the gallery on Wednesdays from 7-8:45 p.m. and Fridays 6:30-9 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

June 18

Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org

June 19

Kable Band Concerts — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com

June 21

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Bagshot Row, oldies rock & roll — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

June 24-25

Railroad Days — Rochelle Railroad Park, 124 N. Ninth St., Rochelle; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; enjoyrochelle.com and Facebook

June 25

A Tribute to George Strait — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook

Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org

Ethan Bell sings from the top of a picnic table during the Oregon Park District's free Concert in the Parks held at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

June 26

Gordy & Debbie’s Country Legends — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook

Kable Band Concerts — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com

June 28

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring New Heartaches — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

June 29

The Cypress House Outdoor Market — 718 10th Ave., Rochelle; visit Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to find local produce, honey, farm eggs, fresh flowers and breads; cypresshouse.net

July 3

Fireworks and Movie in the Park — Davis Junction Community Park, 106 Lincoln Ave., Davis Junction; enjoy fireworks and a movie at dusk; davisjunction.com and Facebook

July 4

Independence Day Celebration — Atwood Park, Rochelle; parade, band concert and fireworks; 1 p.m., fireworks at dusk; cityofrochelle.net and 815-562-6161

July 4-5

Let Freedom Ring Festival — Mt. Morris; includes a parade, live music, children’s activities, and fireworks at dusk July 4; lfrmtmorris.com and Facebook

July 7

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring The Stingrays — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com Movies in the Park — Polo; grab blankets and enjoy an outdoor movie; dusk; polochamber.org

July 9

Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org

July 10

Kable Band Concerts — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com

July 10-11

Piano Man: Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook

July 12

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Howard and The White Boys —Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

July 12-14

ByronFest — multiple locations in Byron, featuring a gospel concert, carnival, car show, quilt show, vendor show, bags tournament, 5K run, entertainment, parade, beer garden and food; byronfest.org

July 13

Hib Reber Memorial Car Show and annual United Church of Byron Trash to Treasure Sale — 701 W. Second St., Byron; registration 8 to 11 :30 a.m., awards at 2 p.m.; music, concessions; Facebook

July 13-14 and July 20-21

Daylily Bloomfest — Hidden Timber Gardens, 462 S. Chana Road, Chana; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; check out daylilies in the Robert Ellison Memorial Garden and display gardens; hiddentimbergardens.com/events

July 16

Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org

July 17

Kable Band Concerts — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com

July 19

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Chicago Tribute Anthology —Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

July 19-21

Glory Days Vintage Drag Race, Car Show & Swap Meet — 7287 N. River Road, Byron; schedule TBD; byrondragway.com

July 23

Down to the (Funny) Bone — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook

Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; Color Run at 6 p.m.; concert at 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org

July 24

Kable Band Concerts — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com

Little Bit Country, Little Bit Rock & Roll — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook

July 26

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Swingbilly RFD —Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

July 27

Outdoor Market — Cypress House 718 Tenth Ave., Rochelle, combination farmers market and artisan market; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; enjoyrochelle.com and Facebook

July 30

Color Run & Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; Color Run at 6 p.m.; concert at 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org

July 31

Kable Band Concert — Bandshell in Mt. Morris; wear white and get a doused in color at 6 p.m. followed by concert at 6:30 p.m. featuring guest performers; concessions at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.; mtmorrisil.net/concerts and encoremtmorris.com

July 31-Aug. 4

Ogle County Fair — Ogle County Fairgrounds, 1440 Limekiln Road, Oregon; exhibits, entertainment, demolition derby, truck and tractor pull, rodeo, carnival and food; oglecountyfair.com

Aug. 1-4

Forreston Sauerkraut Days — Forreston; multi-day festival filled with a parade, food, entertainment, craft show, car show, sports, family movie night and much more; schedule TBD; Facebook

Aug. 2

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Jonny Lyons & The Pride —Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

Aug. 6

Concerts in the Park — Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place; free; bring a lawn chair, blanket; food truck vendors on site; 6:30 p.m.; rain location Oregon Coliseum at Franklin and Fourth streets; oregonpark.org

Aug. 7-8

Mike & Traci’s Good Clean Fun Show — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook

Aug. 9

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Heartache Tonight — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

Aug. 9-25

Straw Sculpting Competition & Straw Fest Day Aug. 24 — Mt. Morris; walk through town to see how straw can be used to create works of art as part of a national competition; encoremtmorris.com/ and strawusa.com

Aug. 10

Polo Car Show — Car, truck and motorcycle show, plus trivia competition and music; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; polochamber.org

Aug. 13

Remembering Red: A Tribute to Red Skelton— White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook

Aug. 16

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Shindig — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

Aug. 16-18

Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival — Rochelle; Little Miss Peanut pageant, car show, entertainment, beer garden, parade and more; lincolnhighwayheritagefestival.com or Facebook

Aug. 21

Outdoor Market — Cypress House 718 Tenth Ave., Rochelle, combination farmers market and artisan market; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; enjoyrochelle.com and Facebook

Aug. 23

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring The Jimmys — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

Aug. 28

Tribute to the Oak Ridge Boys — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook

Aug. 29

Salute to the Songs of the Statler Brothers — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook

Aug. 30

Mt. Morris Jamboree featuring Fortunate Sons — Mt. Morris Bandshell; concessions at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m.; encoremtmorris.com

Sept. 5-7

Seasons — White Pines Playhouse, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris; featuring lunch and a show; 11:20 a.m.; see website for tickets; whitepinesinn.com and Facebook