5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley: Pride Fest, Polo’s Town & Country Days, Florissa 5K

Here is a list of five upcoming things to do in the Sauk Valley:

1. Polo’s Town & Country Days: Fireworks, a parade, historical tours and a carnival are just some of the attractions at Polo’s Town & Country Days from June 13-16. Highlights on Thursday include the Little Miss & Mr. Contest at 6 p.m. and fireworks at the Polo High School football field at 9:30 p.m. Friday features a Kids Fun Fair from 1-3 p.m. in the Festival Tent, a spaghetti eating contest at 2 p.m., a dignified disposal of unserviceable flags ceremony at Louise D. Quick Park at 6 p.m. and Audio Drive live in the beer garden at 8 p.m. Saturday’s events include a car show at 2 p.m., a 5K run/walk, a bags tourney and fire department water fights. The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Visit https://polodays.org/ for additional information.

2. Dixon Pride Fest: Scheduled for Saturday, June 15, at Page Park, 1 Page Park Drive, Dixon, the festival starts at 2 p.m. and activities will go on until 10 p.m. Dixon Pride is organized by Sauk Valley Pride, a nonprofit organization formed in 2022 after the city’s inaugural event. Activities scheduled at Dixon Pride include music by DJ Wayne from 2 to 3 p.m. and by the rock band Invisible Cartoons from 5:30 to 8 p.m. There will be two drag shows – one from 3 to 5 p.m., another from 8 to 10 p.m. The later show will feature a special guest from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” About 100 vendors, including 13 food vendors, will be around the event space. Vendors include merchants and nonprofits. Admission to Dixon Pride is $5; children 12 and younger get in free.

3. Dixon Rural Fire Protection District’s seventh annual Father’s Day breakfast: The breakfast will be from 7-11 a.m. Sunday, June 16, at the fire department, 1020 Palmyra St., Dixon. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, milk, juice and coffee. Cost is by donation.

4. The eighth annual Florissa Family 5K: The 5K will be Saturday, June 15, at Sauk Valley Community College. The Kids Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by the start of the 5K Run and Walk at 9 a.m. The course will be accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and people with disabilities. Registration for the Florissa 5K is $30 before the event and $35 on race day. There is no cost to the kids participating in the Fun Run, but they are asked to register. Each child will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last) and a medal. Details along with registration forms are available online at www.raceroster.com, at www.florissacenter.org or paper copies are available at Florissa and Kreider Services.

5. The 60th annual Dixon Petunia Festival will be July 3 to 7 and will feature many family-friendly events. A cruise-in style car show, sponsored by Ken Nelson Auto Group, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, in John Dixon Park. Early registration entry fee is $25. Early-bird registration ends June 30. The entry fee will be $30 the day of show. Capacity is limited to 120 entries. Cars and motorcycles will be allowed. To sign up for the show, go to petuniafestival.org/2020/05/05/cruise-in-style-car-show. A bags tournament will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, and bingo play begins at noon Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 4, 5 and 6, at the Dixon Elks Lodge, which will open its doors at 10 a.m. each day. The carnival will be set up on Lincoln Statue Drive between Dixon High School and the riverfront. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic School, proceed north on Peoria Avenue and end at Dixon High School. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, over the Rock River. Go to https://petuniafestival.org/ to learn more.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.