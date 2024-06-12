Tina Turner tribute concert set for Sept. 6 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Convocation Center will host a “PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner” concert featuring Caroline Borole.

The concert will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at the NIU Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Borole will perform Tina Turner songs from the 1960s through the 1990s. The songs include “Simply the Best,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “River Deep Mountain High,” “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “What You Get is What You See” and “Private Dancer.”

Borole studied musical theater at Tshwane University of Technology in South Africa. She starred in musical productions and television shows such as “Generations,” “On The Couch,” “Under African Skies” and “Dreamgirls.” Borole was a backing vocalist for Showtime Australia and starred in “The Greatest Love of All” and “The Michael Jackson HIStory Show.” She was casted in “PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner” in 2017. Borole also works as a RadioToday DJ, a vocal and performance coach for South African Idols and the South African Film, Acting and Theatre Academy, and tutors up-and-coming performers.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $70. To buy tickets, call 815-753-7225 or visit niuconvo.com.