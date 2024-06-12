Things to do in Kendall County: PrairieFest

Madelyne Koehler (from left), Isabella Salerno and Enya Hrizak enjoy rides at a previous PrairieFest in Oswego. PrairieFest returns from Thursday through Sunday, June 13 through 16. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

1. PrairieFest: Thursday through Sunday, June 13 to 16, 91 Plank Drive, Oswego. Carnival thrills, live music, 5K, food and drink vendors, art, raffles, a car show and more. New events each day. For more information, visit prairiefest.com.

2. Fishing Derby: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15, Silver Springs State Park - Loon Lake, 13608 Fox Road, Yorkville. Free rods and reels on first-come basis, prizes, informational sessions and fishing assistance at this family event. For more information, visit RepJedDavis.com.

3. Yin Yoga: 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays, June 17 and 24, Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. Relaxing poses for all levels of students, ages 13 and older. $64 for residents, $79 for nonresidents. Mat, blanket and pillow must be brought. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y2nrm9ck.

4. Hot Air America: Friday through Sunday, June 21 to 23, Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road. Hot air ballooning nonprofit brings the gravity-defying sport to new communities. For more information, visit sandwichfair.com/event/hot-air-america.

5. Raging Waves: Open from Sunday, June 8, to Sunday, Sept. 8, Raging Waves, 4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Waterslides, wave pool, lazy river, Hungry Croc Restaurant, The Boomerang, outdoor snacks and more. Pick-your-date tickets cost $44.99, any day tickets are $59.99 and season passes are on sale for $79.99 and regularly for $179.99. For more information, visit ragingwaves.com/#front-page-4.

