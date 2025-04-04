McHenry High hosts free Multicultural Fair Saturday with food trucks, performances, demos and more

Students from McNulty Irish Dancers took the stage during McHenry High School's first-ever Multicultural Fair last year. The fair returns Saturday. (Photo Provided by McHenry High School District 156)

McHenry High School’s Upper Campus will host a free Multicultural Fair Saturday, April 5 featuring more than 30 groups and businesses in a hands-on event that organizers say is both educational and a celebration of different cultures in the community.

New to the event, in its second year, are a multicultural fashion show and a live mural painting demonstration. Other offerings include craft demonstrations, items for sale, food trucks, literature, games and a variety of music, dancing and other performances.

Jose Barrada, of Carnaval Tradicional del Torito, plays the flute while others dance at a multicultural fair in 2024 at McHenry High School. (Janelle Walker)

The fair is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Main Gym at McHenry’s Upper Campus, 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road, McHenry.

This year’s theme is “It’s a Small World.” Participants include:

Señorita Zizzle

Yuli’s Creations

Eternal Roses by Eli

Customized Crafting by CAP

Silvia’s Boutique Artesanal

Mabelmagsbags

Community Action Agency for McHenry County, Inc. - Head Start

Andsay Goods

Hernandez Dance

Doodle Art LLC

3 Brothers

J&A Gifts

Restaurante Hondureño Bustillo Matute

El Vado Mexican Restaurant

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Nora’s Sweets and Treats

El Folklor del Popolo

McHenry Public Library District

Faeska

Henna & Alterations by Ranjan

FC LASO

Garden Club/ Bata Omnis

The Warrior Shack

Generous Intentions

Windy Prairie Painting

Hilda’s Salsas y Más!

Gera’s Kitchen

Party Snacks Ortiz

Lemonade & Advocate

Polish School Jan Matejko

McHenry County College

Across the Bridge

McHenry Elementary District 15

“We’re looking to provide a great mix of cultures for everyone to experience,” said Kelsey Podgorski, assistant director of multilingual education for McHenry High School District 156. “At our first fair last year, people enjoyed the variety of things to see and do. I hope it grows every year.”

Podgorski said she hopes the event is not only fun but provides an opportunity for everyone to share their cultures with each other. She got the idea from her teaching days when classes would study immigration. She’s also modeling it after a similar Culture Blast at Central High School in Burlington.