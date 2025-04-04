McHenry High hosts free Multicultural Fair Saturday with food trucks, performances, demos and more

McHenry High School’s Upper Campus will host a free Multicultural Fair Saturday, April 5 featuring more than 30 groups and businesses in a hands-on event that organizers say is both educational and a celebration of different cultures in the community.
New to the event, in its second year, are a multicultural fashion show and a live mural painting demonstration. Other offerings include craft demonstrations, items for sale, food trucks, literature, games and a variety of music, dancing and other performances.
The fair is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Main Gym at McHenry’s Upper Campus, 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road, McHenry.
This year’s theme is “It’s a Small World.” Participants include:
- Señorita Zizzle
- Yuli’s Creations
- Eternal Roses by Eli
- Customized Crafting by CAP
- Silvia’s Boutique Artesanal
- Mabelmagsbags
- Community Action Agency for McHenry County, Inc. - Head Start
- Andsay Goods
- Hernandez Dance
- Doodle Art LLC
- 3 Brothers
- J&A Gifts
- Restaurante Hondureño Bustillo Matute
- El Vado Mexican Restaurant
- Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
- Nora’s Sweets and Treats
- El Folklor del Popolo
- McHenry Public Library District
- Faeska
- Henna & Alterations by Ranjan
- FC LASO
- Garden Club/ Bata Omnis
- The Warrior Shack
- Generous Intentions
- Windy Prairie Painting
- Hilda’s Salsas y Más!
- Gera’s Kitchen
- Party Snacks Ortiz
- Lemonade & Advocate
- Polish School Jan Matejko
- McHenry County College
- Across the Bridge
- McHenry Elementary District 15
“We’re looking to provide a great mix of cultures for everyone to experience,” said Kelsey Podgorski, assistant director of multilingual education for McHenry High School District 156. “At our first fair last year, people enjoyed the variety of things to see and do. I hope it grows every year.”
Podgorski said she hopes the event is not only fun but provides an opportunity for everyone to share their cultures with each other. She got the idea from her teaching days when classes would study immigration. She’s also modeling it after a similar Culture Blast at Central High School in Burlington.