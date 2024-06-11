Princeton Community Band to host June 16 concert

Featured on the concert will be vocal soloist Alison Kautz Ayala. She will be performing “You Raise Me Up” by Brendan Graham and Rolf Lovland. (Photo provided by Ann Lusher)

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured on the concert will be vocal soloist Alison Kautz Ayala. She will be performing “You Raise Me Up” by Brendan Graham and Rolf Lovland. Also, on the concert will be a variety of musical selections including “Stardust,” “The Best of Journey,” “Yellow Bird,” “Them Basses,” “Last Ride of the Pony Express” and “Sambeando,” plus several others.

The concert is free. All donations are accepted. The Princeton Community Band is a nonprofit organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club.