Wheaton’s second annual Craft Crawl returns June 29

The second annual Craft Crawl is set to take Downtown Wheaton Saturday, June 29 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The event connects local businesses with participants to strengthen community connection and share the love of beer, according to a news release from the Downtown Wheaton Association.

This year’s participating businesses include Billy Bricks, DoodleBug Workshop, Ivy Restaurant, Jeans and a Cute Top Shop, Lori Mesa Antiques and Fine Jewelry, Maypole Bar + Restaurant, Miroballi Shoes, Moore Toys & Gadgets, Phil’s Friends, STITCH SWITCH Men’s Consignment, Tasting deVine, The Gentlemen’s Barber, The Protein Spot, Vintage Charm and Wildflower Mercantile.

Live music by the Wheaton Dad Band will play throughout the event on Hale Street, under the Innovator Hale Street Tents.

The beer is provided by The Beer Cellar Glen Ellyn and includes Hop Butcher, Phase 3, Noon Whistle, Mikerphone, Riverlands, Art History, Goldfinger, Revolution, Pipeworks, Miskatonic, Penrose, Hopewell, Half Acre, Maplewood, and Off Color. This lineup is subject to change; all updates will be made on the website.

Learn more about this event here. Tickets are $35 and guests must be 21+ to participate.

Event check-in begins at 1 p.m. at the “W” Tent on Front Street. All attendees must bring their driver’s license or state ID to be age verified at check-in. Upon check-in, ticket-holders will receive a souvenir tasting glass, a map of tasting locations and what they’re serving, and 10 tasting tickets (one 4-oz. taste per ticket).

For more information on upcoming events, visit DowntownWheaton.com/events or follow the DWA on social media @DowntownWheaton.