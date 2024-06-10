Sounds of Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison coming to La Salle-Peru auditorium show

Stage 212 is hosting a special music event at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Multi-faceted musician David K will be bringing the classic rock and roll sounds of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison to La Salle-Peru High School's Matthiessen Auditorium. (Photo provided by Bret William Photography)

Stage 212 in La Salle is putting on a special music event at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23.

Multi-faceted musician David K will be bringing the classic rock and roll sounds of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison to the La Salle-Peru High School’s Matthiessen Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle, with a high-energy tribute concert.

David K will devote one half of his program to the music of Buddy Holly and the other half to Roy Orbison. He is a talented vocalist, pianist, guitarist and bassist who writes and performs his own music, and also performs other cover acts, specializing in music from the 50s, 60s and 70s. More information about David K can be found on his website davidksongs.com.

Tickets for this afternoon of entertainment are $30 each and on sale now at stage212.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Stage 212 box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22. Tickets also will be available at the door the day of the concert.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Stage 212′s auditorium renovation project. The Jim Jewell Auditorium is overdue for some improvements, including new seats, sound equipment and acoustic adjustments and ceiling repairs, among other repairs.