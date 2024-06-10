Batavia MainStreet announces additional Wednesday evening Farmers Market

Batavia Main Street Batavia MainStreet's Wednesday evening Farmers' Market begins June 5, 2024. This market is a smaller version of the popular Saturday morning event. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

A new Wednesday night farmers market in downtown Batavia brings a smaller version of the popular weekend event for relaxed mid-week shopping.

According to a press release from Batavia MainStreet, the Wednesday Farmers’ Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on North River Street between Wilson and State streets. The first market was June 5.

Each week, 18-20 vendors will attend, including many returning vendors and new favorites too. Market goers will find homemade baked goods from 2023 Batavia Boardwalk Shops Alumnus Gather Bakery, Blue Stand Cookie Co., Torte di Paola and Great Baked Pies.

On Wednesday evenings, you’ll find Batavia favorites Flat Tire Farms, Garlic Breath Farm, Mighty Greens Farm, Red Flower Organics and Fae Forest Fungi.

The Wednesday evening market continues through Aug. 28. Grab a drink, dinner or entertainment after the market at Geneva Winery, Thorabella’s, Sturdy Shelter Brewing or the Comedy Vault.

Many downtown Batavia shops will be open with extended hours during the evening market including: The Batavia Boardwalk Shops, Fox River Boutique, Wilson Street Mercantile, The Tea Tree, Pretty Pages, and MoJo Handbags etc.

The Saturday morning Batavia Farmers’ Market kicked off its 29th outdoor season on May 18, 2024, on North River Street in downtown Batavia. The Saturday Market features an average of 50 vendors weekly. These local farmers, bakers, and makers will be bringing a wide variety of products including locally grown produce, farm raised meats, eggs, fresh baked goods, honey, and more. All vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. Customer-favorites returning this season include fruits sustainably grown along the Lake Michigan shores by Flat Tire Farm, flowers grown by Fox Flower Farm, and artisanal cheeses by Stamper Cheese. Other returning vendors include Mighty Greens Farm, Sol Gardens, Crumble, Gandi the Juice Guru and Van Laar’s Fruit Farm.

The Batavia Farmers’ Market not only provides a retail outlet for local producers; and a source for fresh, local products for consumers; but it’s a gathering place that encourages a sense of community and draws visitors to downtown Batavia, the release stated.

Children will enjoy the Kids Tent, which offers a weekly activity which is educational, free and fun. Attendees will also find live music every Saturday on the Woonerf at the Instrument Exchange.

The Artisan Collective provides downtown Batavia with pop-up market experiences featuring local artisans offering a variety of handmade goods and vintage items. The Artisan Collective joins the Batavia Farmers’ Market every third Saturday through October, with local talented artisan vendors selling original artwork, woodworks, macrame, vintage finds and more.

The Saturday Batavia Farmers’ Market season will continue through Oct. 26 on North River Street every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon. A listing of each week’s vendors will be available on the Batavia Farmers’ Market Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more information, email info@downtownbatavia.com.