Playing trumpet for the Peru Municipal Band are (from left) Grace Eitutis and John Weiss. (Photo provided by Karen Klopcic)

The Peru Municipal Band will begin its 2024 summer season of free concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Maud Powell Plaza (across from Peru Pizza House).

Bring a lawn chair. Parking is available behind Debo Ace Hardware. The concert at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 20, is an ice cream social at Zion Church. Remaining concerts at Maud Powell are June 29, July 3, July 13, July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3.