Fox River Arts Ramble to showcase local artists June 8

Glassblowing will be demonstrated at Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles, which will participate in the Fox River Arts Ramble connecting people to art June 8. (Fox River Arts Ramble )

The Fox River Arts Ramble, a free, one-day, self-guided art tour of various locations around the Fox Valley, returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

Fourteen sites in Elgin, Batavia, Aurora, Geneva and St. Charles will have a variety of art and artists on hand.

Elgin:

The Funky Rooster Tattoo and Art Gallery, 73 S. Grove Ave.

The tattoo and art gallery is home to two colorful resident artists with an array of 2D canvas artworks on display. One of the artists, Sarah Mooney, works with florals and portraits with a retro vibe, while Jose Manuel’s pieces are influenced by his Mexican culture.

St. Charles:

Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road

The Fine Line Creative Arts Center will host 21 artists this year, who will have art for sale at the Fine Line Artisan Market. Items include pottery, paintings, jewelry and bags. There will be live music by local performers and art demonstrations all day, including glassblowing and blacksmithing. Food will be available from Inches Taco Food Truck.

116 Gallery, 116 W. Main St.

116 Gallery aims to inspire a dynamic collaboration of artistic experiences in various media by fusing the visual narratives of compelling artists with a gallery platform dedicated to reflecting the universal language of the arts.

Hunt House Creative Arts Center, 113 E. Main St.

Leslie Hunt (owner of Hunt House and a native of St. Charles) has spent her life as a musician, composer, vocalist, recording artist and music instructor. She also loves to paint, and her paintings are displayed throughout the 3,000-square-foot building on both levels.

23 Bins, 6N586 Route 31

Cara Buono, owner of 23 Bins, is a patternmaker, clothing designer and textile artist. The 23 Bins clothing line, REscued Collection-2024, is part of a movement in the fashion industry that helps create a safe, healthy and sustainable world by using recycled textiles to make new garments. Buono has been a booth artist at Fine Line in previous years, but this year has chosen to open up her studio to the public.

3am Studio, 138 N. 11th Ave.

3am Studio is a great space with unique paintings and welded metal sculptures. Kelly Swayne and Todd Willing often collaborate on paintings, creating compelling and innovative art.

Geneva:

Proud Fox Gallery & Frame Shop, 213 W. State St.

Proud Fox has been a regular part of the Fox River Arts Ramble for many years. This year, the gallery’s featured artist is Richard Sperry, who has a collection called So This is 60 – A Celebration in Art on display at Proud Fox. The artist will be there to meet visitors. Also on display will be artwork from artists in all genres and styles.

Shari Hohl Fine Art, 128 School St.

Shari Hohl specializes in pastel and oil paintings. Her work includes people, pet portraits, buildings and landscapes. She additionally has completed many pen-and-ink drawings of commercial buildings and homes. This is her first year participating in the Fox River Arts Ramble.

Studio Patty D, 1031 E. State St.

Studio Patty D carries artistic gifts for creative souls, offering colorful, vibrant florals, stylized characters and endearing, amusing animals transformed into art prints, note cards, light-switch covers and accessories.

Caitlin Palagi Creations, 799 Parker Court

Caitlin Palagi paints in oil and acrylic. The slow and fluid movement of oils evokes emotive pieces that have people, hands and faces as subjects. Her acrylic work is whimsical, and incorporates aspects of the environment in a bright and joyful way.

Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

The Geneva Public Library gallery will feature Prairie and Particles, an exhibition of work by artist Georgia Schwender.

Batavia:

Hearth & Hammer, 160 First St.

This is Hearth & Hammer’s first year on the Ramble tour, and it will host pop-up artists and artisans within its shop, which curates quality, crafted goods.

Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St.

Water Street Studios is a community art center nonprofit that has award-winning galleries, 25 artist studios, a School of Art and a thriving Clay Lab. Water Street will have an artist talk from Jeanine Hill-Soldner, hands-on experiences in the Clay Lab and a ceramics sale. Visitors can meet the resident artists.

Aurora:

Laura Lynne Art, LLC, 440 W. Galena Blvd., Floor 2

Laura Lynne is a mixed-media and mural artist specializing in colorful and whimsical nature-inspired artworks for kids. Visitors can see the classroom space for summer art camps, and kids can bring along their dolls or plushies to tour the mini art gallery.