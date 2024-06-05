Live & Uncorked concert series to return to Blackberry Farm with music, food

Fox Valley Park District’s Live & Uncorked, an outdoor concert series for ages 21 and up, will return Thursday, June 6, and finish Thursday, Aug. 1, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. More than 5,300 guests attended the eight Live & Uncorked shows in 2023. (Provided by Fox Valley Park District)

The Fox Valley Park District’s outdoor concert series Live & Uncorked returns on Thursdays beginning June 6 through Aug. 1 at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora.

Concert gates will open at 6:15 p.m. and shows will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at Blackberry’s Performance Pavilion located in the middle of the park.

Tickets are $8 a person before the event or $10 on the day of the event. Attendees can save more by buying a season pass for $56, which allows access to all eight performances, according to a news release from the park district.

To buy tickets online, visit blackberryfarm.info/special-events/live-uncorked-concert-series.

Guests also can buy tickets in advance at Blackberry Farm, Vaughan Athletic Center, Prisco and Eola community centers and Cole Center, according to the release.

Live & Uncorked caters to a 21-and-older crowd. Patrons are permitted to bring their own appetizers and alcohol, according to the release.

Through the years, the event has evolved “from coolers and snacks to full-blown spreads with wagons, collapsible tables, charcuterie boards and sandwiches,” Becky Harling, facility manager at Blackberry Farm, said in the release. “It’s fun and lively like a tailgate party atmosphere inside the park and that’s before the concert even begins.”

Food and beverage options will be available to buy inside the park at Blackberry’s Summer Kitchen. Cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, ice cream bars, soda, water and freshly squeezed lemonade will be available, Harling said.

“We’ll have grab-and-go items that people can enjoy,” Harling said. “It’s a nice way to add to what you’ve already got going or hey, you’re running straight from work and don’t have time to pick up food, we can help you out.’”

Here’s a look at the lineup:

• Billy Elton (legendary songs of Billy Joel and Elton John) – June 6

• 7th Heaven (a journey through rock and pop) – June 13

• Libido Funk Circus (dedication to disco) – June 20

• R Gang (R&B from Motown era to 21st century) – June 27

• Dancing Queen (a salute to ABBA) – July 11

• Buckle (Chicago area’s hottest country rock band) – July 18

• The Breakfast Club (rock dance 1980s tribute) – July 25

• Semple (1970s rock to modern pop) – Aug. 1

There will not be a concert on July 4.

More than 5,300 guests collectively attended the eight Live & Uncorked shows in 2023, according to the release.

“People enjoy it because it’s an adults-only, laid-back event with a variety of bands,” Harling said. “It’s a very chill, party-type atmosphere, the ambience is amazing at sunset and it’s just a really cool opportunity to unwind and get an early jump on the weekend.”