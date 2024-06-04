Taylor Swift tribute band playing at Oswego’s Venue 1012 on Thursday

Sparks Fly - The Taylor Swift Experience tribute band performs at Venue 1012 in Oswego on Thursday, June 6. Doors open at 6 p.m. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Sparks Fly - The Taylor Swift Experience hits the stage at Venue 1012 in Oswego on Thursday, June 6. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Venue 1012 is located at 1012 Station Drive near the intersection of Mill and Orchard Roads.

Grab your friends and family to dance the night away to your favorite Taylor Swift tunes at this free concert. Beer, wine, a signature vodka lemonade and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks will be served at the beverage tent and local food trucks will be on site. Outside food is permitted.

Learn more at venue1012.com.