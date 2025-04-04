Texas man who solicited McHenry County child for sexually explicit picture on Snapchat gets 10 years in prison

A Texas man who admitted to soliciting a McHenry County child via Snapchat to send him sexually explicit pictures has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lemar E. Williams, 19, of Madisonville, Texas, pleaded guilty March 26 to solicitation of images depicting sexual abuse of a child, a Class X felony, according to the records in the McHenry County court.

McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation Jan. 19, 2024, involving Williams on suspicion of “solicitation and possession of sexually explicit videos and photographs of a child,” according to a news release.

“Detectives found that Williams had contacted a minor victim from McHenry County through the social media app, Snapchat,” according to the release. “A search into Williams’s text exchanges with the victim determined he had persuaded the minor to send him multiple sexually explicit videos and photographs.”

Williams must serve half his prison term followed by three years to life of mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for 309 days spent in the county jail, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt.

Williams also is ordered to register as a sex offender for life, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

State’s Attorney Randi Freese thanked the victim and their family, saying their courage was paramount to seeing justice was done in this case. She also commended the sheriff’s office and Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County for their investigation and assistance.

“While our office works diligently for all victims of crime in our county, we are especially motivated to protect our county’s youth,” she said.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash prosecuted the case.