Ottawa’s Music in the Park series kicks off June 22

Music in the Park, Ottawa’s free outdoor concert series, will be back for the 2024 season, kicking off Saturday, June 22, with a performance by The Neverly Brothers and eats from Dig Doug’s BBQ Food Truck.
The concerts entertain from 6 to 8 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 31 in Washington Square Park, 101 E. Lafayette St. in downtown Ottawa.
Performers from a variety of musical genres, including retro rock, country and contemporary, will take guests on a musical journey from the ’50s to the present. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, or sit on one of the park’s benches.
Concerts are canceled in case of inclement weather.
June 22: The Neverly Brothers
June 29: Strung Out
July 6: Quentin Flagg
July 13: Mary and the Troublemakers
July 20: Good Clean Fun
July 27: Beatelles (6 to 6:50 p.m.); Rosie and The Rivets (7 to 9 p.m.)
Aug. 3: Sealed with a Kiss
Aug. 10: Jonny Lyons and the Pride
Aug. 17: Claremont Drive
Aug. 24: Silhouettes
Aug. 31: Wild Daisy