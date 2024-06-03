Ottawa’s Music in the Park series kicks off June 22

Ray's Rockets performed the final Music in the Park concert last summer at Washington Square in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Music in the Park, Ottawa’s free outdoor concert series, will be back for the 2024 season, kicking off Saturday, June 22, with a performance by The Neverly Brothers and eats from Dig Doug’s BBQ Food Truck.

The concerts entertain from 6 to 8 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 31 in Washington Square Park, 101 E. Lafayette St. in downtown Ottawa.

Performers from a variety of musical genres, including retro rock, country and contemporary, will take guests on a musical journey from the ’50s to the present. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, or sit on one of the park’s benches.

Concerts are canceled in case of inclement weather.

June 22: The Neverly Brothers

June 29: Strung Out

July 6: Quentin Flagg

July 13: Mary and the Troublemakers

July 20: Good Clean Fun

July 27: Beatelles (6 to 6:50 p.m.); Rosie and The Rivets (7 to 9 p.m.)

Aug. 3: Sealed with a Kiss

Aug. 10: Jonny Lyons and the Pride

Aug. 17: Claremont Drive

Aug. 24: Silhouettes

Aug. 31: Wild Daisy