Singer and songwriter Morgan James will perform with the Elmhurst University Jazz Band to headline the 28th annual June Jazz concert at 6:30 p.m. June 15, on Elmhurst University’s arboretum campus.

All are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to this free musical celebration.

For more information, visit elmhurst.edu/junejazz or call 630-617-3611.