Music at the Mansion concert series kicks off in DeKalb June 12

The Music at the Mansion concert series at the Ellwood House Museum (pictured) begins June 12, 2024. (Photo provided)

Enjoy an evening of free live music at the beautiful Ellwood House Museum grounds this summer.

Music at the Mansion returns for the 2024 season with six concerts. Opening acts begin at 6:30 p.m. and the headliner performs from 7-8:30 pm.

Beverages will be available for purchase, and audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Parking is available at the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 615 N. First St. There is limited parking at the Ellwood House Museum, and most of the spaces will be reserved for those with mobility issues, according to the museum’s website.

June 12: Valius

June 19: Good Clean Fun

June 26: The Prissillas

July 10: Rockin Fenderskirts

July 17: Soda

July 24: Hillbilly Rockstarz

For more information, visit ellwoodhouse.org.