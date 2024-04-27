Fox Valley Music Consortium to feature six concerts this summer from several local groups

A three-concert Summer Pops Series by Fox Valley Orchestra opens with “FVO Goes West” on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. (Photo provided)

The Fox Valley Music Consortium has scheduled six performances from June through August, featuring a variety of local music groups, for its summer concert series.

Scheduled to perform are Fox Valley Jazz Big Band, Fox Chamber Singers, Fox Valley Orchestra and Fox Valley Brass Band, according to a news release.

The series opens on Sunday, June 2, at 4 p.m. with “The Modern Big Band,” a concert by Fox Valley Jazz Big Band at Aurora Christian Schools theater, 2255 Sullivan Road. (enter Door 11).

Top Fox Valley jazz artists will perform works from contemporary jazz composers including Maria Schneider, Callum Au and Chris Walden. The concert will also feature the consortium’s first high school jazz competition winners. Jeff Ford will conduct.

Tickets are $18.50 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. Go to http://fvjazzbigband.org/index_files/Schedule.htm.

The series continues with “Night and Day,” a concert by Fox Chamber Singers on Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. at Marmion Abbey Church, 850 Butterfield Road in Aurora. Talented vocalists will perform avant garde to gospel to classical works by James Macmillan and Ola Gjielo, Clara and Robert Schumann, Lili Boulanger and Johannes Brahms. Lisa Fredenburgh, Aurora University director of choral activities, will conduct.

Tickets are $18.50 general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Order at http://foxchambersingers.org/index_files/Performances.htm.

“Summer Pops,” a free concert by Fox Valley Brass Band, is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N May St. in Aurora. The concert will feature show tunes, patriotic melodies and pops selections. Weather permitting, the concert may move outside! Victor Anderson will direct. Donations will be accepted to benefit Wesley ministries.

A three-concert Summer Pops Series by Fox Valley Orchestra opens with “FVO Goes West” on Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. Celebrating American pioneers, cowboys and explorers, the event features Grofe’s classic “Grand Canyon Suite.” Stephen Squires directs. Advance tickets are $24 general admission, $20 for students and seniors and $16 for children 8 and younger. Day-of tickets are $28 general admission, $24 for students and seniors and $18 for children 8 and younger. For tickets visit https://foxvalleyorchestra.org/order.php.

“Masters of Broadway” continues the orchestra series on Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. Featured will be favorite classics by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Lowe, Bernstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sondheim and others. Stephen Squires directs.

Advance tickets are $24 general admission, $20 for students and seniors and $16 for children 8 and younger. Day-of tickets are $28 general admission, $24 for students and seniors and $18 for children 8 and younger. For tickets visit https://foxvalleyorchestra.org/order.php.

The orchestra series concludes with “Percussive Jazz” on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. Stellar percussionist/pianist Robert Chappell teams with FVO to present a varied slate of jazz, world music, and ethnic jazz treats. Stephen Squires directs.

Advance tickets are $24 general admission, $20 for students and seniors and $16 for children 8 and younger. Day-of tickets are $28 general admission, $24 for students and seniors and $18 for children 8 and younger. For tickets visit https://foxvalleyorchestra.org/order.php. Subscription Packages are available.

Call 630-891-2527 or visit http://www.foxvalleymusicconsortium.org for more information.

According to the news release, founded in 2010 as the Fox Valley Orchestra, the Fox Valley Music Consortium is a non-profit cultural organization whose purpose is to provide fine musical performances for people of all ages and educational opportunities for youth. The FVMC is comprised of multiple professional and high level amateur performing groups, in addition to several youth education programs, Member groups are Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus, Fox Valley Brass Band, Fox Valley Jazz Big Band, Fox Chamber Singers, Fox Valley El Sistema, Fox Valley Youth Orchestra, Fox Valley Youth Chorus and Fox Valley Youth Jazz.