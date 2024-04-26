‘I Love the 90s’ tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc among shows at RiverEdge Park’s summer concert season

RiverEdge Park in Aurora will host the “I Love the 90s” tour and many other outstanding artists during this season’s summer concert series.

Here are the fun summer nights already on the RiverEdge calendar, with more exciting announcements to come:

Three Dog Night with Special Guest Asia Featuring John Payne

Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $37

Hit like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Shambala,” “An Old Fashioned Love Song” and “Black and White” will light up your June evening at RiverEdge. Enjoy this seasoned jam band live with Asia, a rock group from across the pond who rocked us in the 80′s with hits like “Heat of The Moment” and “Only Time Will Tell,” featuring John Payne.

Downtown Alive! presents The Chicago Experience: A Tribute to Rock with Horns

Friday, June 28, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $2 early-bird pricing through May 31; $5 starting June 1

The Chicago Experience pays tribute to one of the greatest rock-n-roll bands of all time: Chicago. Experience rock the way it was meant to be experienced, with horns. You’ll enjoy songs that have thrilled generations of fans, including hits from Chicago Transit Authority’s 1968 self-titled album, “Beginnings” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?,” and Chicago’s ‘80s classics like “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” “Hard Habit To Break” and “You’re The Inspiration.” Don’t wait. The Chicago Experience sold out their last show at RiverEdge.

Fourth of July Celebration with DJ Suavesmooth

Wednesday, July 3

Gates open at 6 p.m.; DJ Suavesmooth, 6 to 9 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks are back in Aurora and RiverEdge Park is the perfect place to view them. Bring the family and enjoy a live DJ, dancing and fireworks show all along the gorgeous Fox River.

Downtown Alive! presents Sixteen Candles: The nation’s premiere ‘80s music experience

Friday, July 12, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $2 early-bird pricing through May 31; $5 starting June 1

If you love the ‘80s, don’t miss Sixteen Candles, America’s premiere ‘80s pop experience. They’ll bring the outstanding pop hits and guitar licks, and you bring the neon headbands and shoulder pads.

“I Love the 90′s Tour” Featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Kid N Play, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $45; $149 VIP Package (see website for details)

It’s time to dance to the hits of the ‘90s with a cavalcade of performing artists featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Kid N Play, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd. This is the crew that made hip-hop and pop synonymous.

Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

Friday, July 26, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $13 early-bird pricing through May 31; $20 starting June 1

Hollywood Nights is coming back to Aurora by popular demand. Audiences don’t just get hit by pure American rock-and-roll classics like “Night Moves” and “Old Time Rock-n-Roll.” Fans get a 10-piece band to back up those lyrics everyone can sing along to, from “Turn the Page” to “Against the Wind” and “Travelin’ Man.”

Stayin’ Alive: One Night of The Bee Gees

Saturday, August 10, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $13 early-bird pricing through May 31; $20 starting June 1

If you love The Bee Gees’ music, then be there for Stayin’ Alive. You’ll hear all the hits like “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.” But you’ll also enjoy the songs these mega stars wrote for others like “Islands in the Stream,” “Shadow Dancing,” “Grease” and more. Plus, you get unforgettable video of the original band, photos and dazzling imagery.

Get the Led Out: A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep”

Friday, August 16, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $15 early-bird pricing through May 31; $24 starting June 1

Close your eyes. Listen to Get the Led Out and Zeppelin side-by-side. See if you can tell the difference. From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) captures the musical essence of Led Zeppelin and brings it to the concert stage. The Philly-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live like you’ve never heard before. Using the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-creates the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album…GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage with heart-thumping intensity that sounds just like the iconic artists.

One thing: Get the Led Out has sold out every RiverEdge concert for the past 10 years. Get your tickets now if you wanna be there.

Poi Dog Pondering: A Celebration of 40 Years of Life, Love and Music

Saturday, August 17, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $30 early-bird pricing through May 31; $40 starting June 1

It started in 1984 in Honolulu, Hawaii with a couple of self-recorded cassettes and a dream. Forty years, thousands of shows, ten-of-thousands of fans and millions of memories later, one of Chicago’s favorite bands, Poi Dog Pondering, continues to evolve, entertain and stir souls.

Now these one-time street buskers return to their home-away-from-home at RiverEdge Park to kick off their 40th Anniversary Celebration of life, love and music. Be there as Frank Orrall and the entire Poi family explore their four decades of music in a live performance that will have the audience on their feet all-night and smiling for weeks after.

Tusk

The World’s Number One Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, August 31, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $13 early-bird pricing through May 31; $20 starting June 1

No other Fleetwood Mac tribute band can come close to duplicating note-for-note the complex sounds and vocal mastery of Stevie, Lindsey, Christine and Mick. “The Chain,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Landslide,” “Don’t Stop,” “Second Hand News,” and the set list goes on. Authentic-sounding and always respectful of the masters who created this music, Tusk leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world’s best-loved, top-selling bands.