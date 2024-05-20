Imprisoned man is 3rd person charged in fatal overdose of Crystal Lake man

A man currently serving a six-year prison term for possessing fentanyl has now been charged with the drug-induced homicide in the fatal 2021 overdose a Crystal Lake man.

Lucious T. Hemphill, 22, is the third man charged with drug-induced homicide in connection w, and Jacob AStealy, 27, of iner. Steiner died from a fentanyl overdose on June 23, 2021, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Lucious T. Hemphill (Photo provided by Illinois Department of Corrections)

A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month, records show.

Hemphill is currently incarcerated at Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna after pleading guilty to possessing 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl and being sentenced by Judge Tiffany Davis to six years.

Prosecutors declined to provide details, but said Hemphill was charged with the more serious charge of drug-induced homicide, which could result in a prison term of up to 30 years, after further investigation.

Also charged with drug-induced homicide in Steiner’s death is Ryan G. James, 27, of Crystal Lake, and Jacob A. Stealy, 27, of West Dundee. They also are charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy, which Hemphill was initially charged with as well. That charge was dismissed in exchange for Hemphill’s November guilty plea.

In a crowd-sourcing post that raised more than $7,000 for his funeral, Steiner was described as having “such a kind, loving, sweet heart. He gave so much love into this world it’s insane, there was not one bad bone in his body. All he wanted to do was spread love and smiles, and that he did.”

James and Stealy are scheduled to enter a plea in their cases Tuesday, court records show. A status hearing on Hemphill’s outstanding warrant is scheduled for Aug. 6, 2025.