The Local Scene: Kite Fly, Oswego Country Market and Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt in Kendall County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Gymnastics Open Gym: Fox Valley Family YMCA, 3875 Eldamain Road in Plano, will provide two sessions of open gymnastics, one for ages 1 to 5 and the other for ages 6 to 18 on Friday, April 19. Open gym for ages 1 to 5 has two sessions that are both 90 minutes long: one at 10 a.m. and the other at 12:30 p.m. Parents/guardians must stay with this group of younger children. Tickets for the age group cost $5. The session for ages 6 to 18 will last two and a half hours, and will start at 5 p.m. Parents are not required to attend. Tickets cost $10. Tickets for all sessions are available at the YMCA’s front desk and online. To purchase tickets, go to foxvalleyymca.org/programs/9/gymnastics/#division_436.

2. Earth Day Kite Fly With Oswego Country Market: Oswegoland Park District will host an Earth Day Kite Fly, honoring Earth Day and April being National Kite Month, in conjunction with the Oswego Country Market. Both events will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road in Oswego. The Earth Day Kite Fly will consist of professional demonstrations of giant kites with stunts. Attendees are welcome to bring their own kites. While kites are being flown, people can stop by the Oswego Country Market to check out the vendors at the park. Both events are free and open to all ages. More information on the Earth Day Kite Fly can be found at oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/earth-day-kite-fly-3. Details on the Oswego Country Market are at oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/oswego-country-market-spring-market-2.

3. Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt: Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville is the setting for an Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The egg hunt is for ages 21 and older, and includes live music by Two Beer Tommy, an egg hunt, two beverage tickets, one koozie, a cash bar and chances to win prizes. Attendees are asked to bring their own baskets and flashlights. Every egg will have something inside, and Grand Prize Eggs also will be hidden. Identification will be checked at the door. Keep attire in mind for photos. Tickets cost $35 per person; a group discount is available. Proceeds benefit the Kendall County Fairgrounds at 10826 Illinois Route 71. For ticket purchase, sponsorship or event information, visit info@kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.

4. Lymphatic Self-Care Wellness Workshop: Sense of Samadhi Yoga, 212 S. Bridge St. in Yorkville, will offer a Lymphatic Self-Care Wellness Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 21, led by HealthWise Holistic owner JR Carmany. The workshop will teach participants how the lymphatic system works, why it’s important for their health, and how it can be improved through self-care routines, diet and essential oils. Tickets cost $35 and are available at allevents.in/yorkville/lymphatic-self-care-wellness-workshop/200026156797423.

5. Spring Wine Fest: Oak + Bean in Oswego will present a Spring Wine Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 21. The first session of the event from 2 to 4 p.m. is sold out. Participants must be at least 21, and will have the opportunity to taste from among 50 wines, take home a full-size Riedel wine glass, enjoy a personal cheese and charcuterie board and get discount pricing. Purchases and input from the event will be used to determine what wines Oak + Bean will serve this summer. Tickets cost $50, and are transferable but nonrefundable. They must be purchased by Saturday, April 20. For information, visit eventbrite.com/e/spring-wine-fest-tickets-862285317597.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.