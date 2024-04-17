B4 Summer Festival set for June 8 in Spring Grove

The second annual B4 Summer Festival set for noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. (Photo by Kelsey Adams )

The second annual B4 Summer Festival set for noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove.

B4 — or Bacon, Bourbon, Beer and Bands — once again will raise money for the Chain O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce scholarship, plus four other nonprofits. This year’s other fund recipients will be Gigi’s Playhouse of McHenry County, Operation Wildhorse, the Wauconda Moose Lodge and the Family Health Partnership Clinic, according to a press release.

Scheduled to perform are Pino Farina Band, Modern Day Romeos and Wedding Banned, who will alternate sets for over four hours of non-stop live music. No other festivals in the area are doing a live music format like this, Jim Wojdyla, festival chairman, said in the release.

The first B4 Summer Festival last year benefited Allendale Association, Save-A-Pet, Elderwerks and Jeeps on the Run, as well as the scholarship fund.

“This is a fest like no other in the Midwest,” Wojdyla said. “Most festivals are set up in a big empty field or park. Richardson’s opens up their entire property just for our festival. Many family-friendly activities, like a 50-foot-tall observation tower, pedal car track, two giant jumping pillows, a giant slide, playgrounds and more are free with the price of admission.

“New this year, we are adding a paintball shooting gallery, panning for treasures, zip lining and zorbing, which is basically a giant inflatable hamster ball for adults, for an additional cost,” he said. “Plus, there’s a private bourbon tasting, there’s craft beer on offer from five local breweries, and we will have multiple food trucks on the grounds with plenty of soft drink options. This fest truly is fun for all ages — and friendly, leashed dogs are welcome, too.”

Tickets are $18 on the day of the event or $13 in advance. A VIP option, including a private bathroom, private bar and snacks, costs $45 in advance or $55 at the gate. Find tickets at Eventbrite.com.