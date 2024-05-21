Passenger in rollover crash near Woodstock dies

Two women were airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville following a crash reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, near Woodstock. (Photo Provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue )

A 29-year-old woman involved in a rollover car crash last week near Woodstock died from her injuries on Friday, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Belen Estrada of Woodstock died from blunt force injuries suffered during the crash, according to a Lake County Coroner’s Office news release.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Dean Street and Gayle Drive near Woodstock for a reported crash with entrapment and a second person who had been ejected from the vehicle, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a woman, later identified as Estrada, on the ground receiving CPR from a bystander before paramedics began life-saving measures. Estrada, who was pulseless at one point, was successfully resuscitated before being taken to the hospital, Vucha said.

She was taken by Woodstock ambulance to the helipad at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital where she was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville by a REACT helicopter. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation shows a 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Dean Street, north of Gayle Drive, when it went off the left side of the road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The vehicle came back onto Dean Street, crossed into the northbound lanes, left the road again to the west and crossed over Gayle Drive.

The vehicle entered a yard at the southwest corner of the intersection before rolling over, striking a tree and coming to rest on its hood.

The vehicle’s driver, a 22-year-old woman, was extricated from the heavily damaged vehicle within seven minutes of the rescue crew’s arrival, Vucha said. A LifeNet helicopter landed at the scene and flew the driver to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The driver was wearing her seat belt, according to the sheriff’s office, and was last listed in serious condition.

Alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A GoFundMe has been created to assist Estrada’s family with funeral costs. So far, the online fundraiser has raised more than $6,000 of its $10,000 goal. Estrada is remembered as a daughter, sister and mother to two young children, according to the GoFundMe.

“Every donation, no matter how small, is a step towards easing the financial burden on Belen’s family as it allows them to focus on healing and remembering the beautiful moments they created and shared with her,” GoFundMe organizer Nestor Carbajal said in the fundraiser.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.