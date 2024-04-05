Illinois Beach Hotel reopens to guests for getaways along Lake Michigan

Illinois Beach Hotel, the only hotel located on Lake Michigan in northern Lake County, is reopening to the public April 5, offering overnight accommodations, on-site dining, an event space and a gift shop. (Photo provided by Illinois Beach Hotel)

Illinois Beach Hotel, the only hotel located on Lake Michigan in northern Lake County, is reopening to the public April 5, offering overnight accommodations, on-site dining, an event space and a gift shop.

“In addition to being under new management, our unique property is in the process of ecosystem and habitat restoration,” General Manager Holly Cir said in a news release.

One of the best features of Illinois Beach Hotel is its proximity to the beach and Lake Michigan. The hotel has 92 spacious rooms, many with lakefront views to choose from. Rooms promise a beach feel, comfortable Serta mattresses and amenity upgrades like new LCD TVs, refrigerators and microwaves, coffee makers and hairdryers, according to the release.

“Our dedication to creating an inviting and enriching experience for the community continues, and we look forward to welcoming guests with open arms and warm hospitality,” Abby Farrell, area manager of operations, said in the release.

Illinois Beach Hotel is located within Illinois Beach State Park in Zion, just 50 miles north of Chicago. It represents the last remaining undeveloped Lake Michigan shoreline in the state of Illinois. Illinois Beach Hotel guests have access to the private beach and Lake Michigan.

Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said in the release that Illinois Beach is one of the most unique and scenic sites in Illinois’ collection of state parks.

“Illinois Beach is truly one of a kind, with beautiful beaches, lakefront views, rare plant and animal life, diverse recreational opportunities, and a wonderful hotel and restaurant on site,” Finnie said. “I encourage everyone to plan an unforgettable trip to Illinois Beach and Lake County this season.”

Upon reopening, Nolan’s, the on-site restaurant, will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Breakfast will be available to overnight guests. Outdoor seating will be available seasonally at Nolan’s as well as on the Pavilion, which is located on the east side of the property overlooking Lake Michigan.

Illinois Beach Hotel will also be accepting reservations for outdoor weddings with receptions in the Grand Ballroom as well as for special events. The primary event space can accommodate up to 200 guests. A variety of catering options and bar packages are available.

“We’ve made waves in the pool,” Farrell said. “The biggest goal we have ahead of us is restoration of the hotel’s indoor pool. We continue to work closely with the State of Illinois to bring this project to completion and look forward to welcoming the community back to the pool complex once complete.”

To make a room reservation or learn more, go to IllinoisBeachHotel.com or call 224-259-2600.