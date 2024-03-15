James Taylor, Robert Plant, ZZ Top, Indigo Girls among stellar lineup at Ravinia this summer

The popular summer music festival Ravinia has announced its 2024 lineup, which will see stellar musicians take the stage in Highland Park.

Ravinia Music Festival lawn and pavilion (Photo courtesy of Ravinia )

Ravinia is a non-profit music festival that brings national musicians to its open-air park every summer. From classical musicians and composers, to blues and jazz to folk and rock and roll, there is truly a performance for every taste. The family-friendly festival is one of the country’s oldest music festivals, set in a 36-acre park with covered pavilion seating, as well as lawn seating. Guests can bring their own food and drink, or enjoy one of the park’s restaurants.

Some of the national headlining artists include:

James Taylor & His All-Star Band: Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9

Robert Plant & Alison Kraus: Wednesday, June 12

Violent Femmes with the Chicago Philharmonic: Friday, June 21

Roger Daltrey: Saturday, June 29

Clint Black + Lyle Lovett and His Large Band: Sunday, June 30

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton: Saturday, July 6

The Beach Boys with special guest John Stamos: Sunday, July 7

Norah Jones with special guest Mavis Staples: Sunday, July 14

Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge: Sunday, Aug. 11

O.A.R. with special guests Fitz & the Tantrums: Friday, Aug. 23

The Roots: Saturday, Aug. 24

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd: Thursday, Aug. 29

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit: Sunday, Sept. 8

Crowded House: Wednesday, Sept. 11

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra makes its summer home at Ravinia, with more than a dozen performances over a six-week period.

For the full lineup of performances and for more information about the artists and venue, visit ravinia.org.

Tickets to all summer performances go on sale on April 24. Tickets to spring performances are on sale now.

Ravinia is located at 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park.