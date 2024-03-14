The Local Scene: A Shamrockin’ Good Time at Joliet Rialto

Three musicians perform at an Irish session at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet in 2022 for "A Shamrockin' Good Time." The musicians are, from left: Joe Nielson, Gavin Coyle and Max Dunne. All three are part of the lineup for the 2023 show on March 16. Max Dunne is returning for the 2024 event on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Tim Placher)

1. A Shamrockin’ Good Time: 7 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Larkin & Moran Brothers of Chicago will headline. Performers include former All-Ireland singing champion Gavin Coyle, former “Lord of the Dance” fiddler Anne Hatfield-Martin, Max Dunne, John Condron & Friends, Pipe and Drums, and Irish dancers. Event features also include an Irish costume contest, with a winner selected for adults and children; 50/50 and other raffles; Irish snacks; and a selfie station. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. All proceeds will benefit the Rialto Square Theatre Foundation. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/shows or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

2. “The Little Mermaid”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday, University of St. Francis, James & Patricia Sexton Auditorium, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet. Presented by Cathedral of St. Raymond School. Tickets only available online. For tickets and information, visit showtix4u.com.

3. Literature & Libations with Author William Hazelgrove: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, White Oak Library District, 121 E. 8th St., Lockport. Local author William Hazelgrove will discuss Cassie Chadwick’s brilliant con in “Greed in the Gilded Age” followed by a Q&A sessions while attendees enjoy a glass of wine, beer or a nonalcoholic beverage as well as light refreshments. Copies of Hazelgrove’s books will be available for purchase. Ages 21 and older. Registration required. Register at whiteoaklibrary.org. For information, contact Conal McNamara at 815-552-4260 or cmcnamara@whiteoaklib.org.

4. Meet the Tucks: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Plainfield East High School cafeteria, 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield. The meet-and-greet costs $5 and will include activities such as crafts and photos with cast members. Tickets available at pehs.psd202.org or at the door. “Tuck Everlasting” performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Advance show tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students, staff and seniors. Buy tickets at pehs.psd202.org or at the door.

5. Bakery Sale and Raffle: 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, St. Joseph Catholic Church foyer, 416 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Branch 20-Joliet of the Slovenian Union of America will hold the fundraiser before and after all Masses. Raffle prizes will include a potica and a strudel.

