Go back to the ’80s with Kids in America at Raue Center For The Arts

Recapturing the best of the '80s, Kids in America, a high-energy, power-packed band, will appear at Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, June 22. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Return to the ’80s when Kids in America, a high-energy, power-packed band, performs at Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, June 22.

According to a news release, Kids in America covers all genres from that timeless decade. From new wave, pop, dance, rock and hair metal to sing-along iconic ballads, Kids in America specializes in recreating the ’80s visually and musically by delivering all the authentic sounds with a vivid show of favorite hits. Artists include Madonna, Michael Jackson, Guns N’ Roses, Duran Duran, Prince, Journey, Cyndi Lauper, The Cure, The Cars, Pat Benatar and more. Costumes, props and performance provide a full ’80s stage show.

Tickets start at $30 for the general public, and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or at the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.