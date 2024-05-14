Algonquin recognizes Ted Spella Leadership School graduates

The Village of Algonquin has announced the graduation of its Ted Spella Leadership School’s Class of 2024, which took place in April at the Ganek Municipal Center. (Photo provided by the Village of Algonquin)

The village of Algonquin has announced the graduation of its Ted Spella Leadership School’s class of 2024, which took place in April at the Ganek Municipal Center.

Named after former Algonquin Village President Ted Spella, the school seeks to bring together a cross section of participants who are eager to expand their community involvement, according to a news release from the village. The program is designed for both up-and-coming leaders and existing leaders who want to enhance their role in the community.

The graduating class of 2024 includes Jeremy Alt, Raymond Auger, Christie Gabriel, Robin Garity, Crystal Greco, Nicole Kunkle, Nicole Lewis, Elijah Popilek, Summer Richards, Mark Stevens and Darlene Ulmer-Hanssler.

To learn more about the leadership school and its curriculum, visit algonquin.org/tsls.