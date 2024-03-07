The Local Scene: Downtown Joliet Shamrock Stroll

annual memorial service for fallen police officers The Joliet Pipes and Drums arrive at the annual memorial service for fallen police officers on May 18, 2023. The Joliet Pipes and Drums will perform on Friday at the Shamrock Stroll in Downtown Joliet. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

1. An Evening of Irish Music with the Kilgubbin Brothers: 7 p.m. Thursday, Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet. Adults can enjoy a performance of traditional Irish music with Jeff Lindblade and Sean Cleland, director of the Irish Music School of Chicago. For information, call 815-740-2660 or visit jolietlibrary.org.

2. Shamrock Stroll: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, downtown Joliet. Stroll through downtown Joliet and enjoy free entertainment as well as food and beverage specials. For a list of participating businesses and more information, visit jolietccp.com/shamrock.

3. Classical Blast In Kilts Concert at the Museum: 7 p.m. Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Traditional Irish and Scottish music, songs by contemporary Irish bands, movie themes and Classical Blast versions of classic rock melded with Celtic and classical music. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Features include a beverage bar, snack vendor and museum galleries. Admission is $13 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers. For tickets and information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

4. Downtown Plainfield Spring Artisan Event: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sanctuary Events, 24216 W. Lockport St., Plainfield. More than 35 local crafters and vendors, full bar and festive foods. Visit with the Easter bunny from 1 to 2 p.m. For information, visit facebook.com/SanctuaryEventsPlainfield.

5. PoundCake Bakery Pop-Up: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Critical Grind board gaming cafe, 852 Sharp Drive #L, Shorewood. Assorted sweet breads, scones, coffee cake, small pies and cookies for purchase. For more information about PoundCake Bakery, visit poundcakebakery.us. For information about Critical Grind, visit criticalgrind.com.