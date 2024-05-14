Food Shed opens Wednesday in Woodstock: What to know before you go

Julie Hafer with National Co+op Grocers, helps price items at the Food Shed, McHenry County's first co-op grocery store, on Friday, May 10, 2024, as the store prepares to open on May 15. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry County’s long-awaited co-op grocery store, Food Shed, opens its doors Wednesday. Here’s all about it:

Location: 2390 Lake Shore Drive, along Route 14 between Woodstock and Crystal Lake.

What’s a co-op?: Food Shed’s website describes it as being “owned and controlled by people in our community, who have purchased equity shares in the co-op. Co-ops are democratically governed. Co-ops are businesses, not clubs or associations” and “adhere to internationally recognized principles.”

Co-ops are generally touted as more locally focused, environmentally conscientious and of greater benefit to their communities than corporate grocery chains because the capital is raised locally and customer-owners share in profits in the form of dividends. In encouraging people to invest beyond the $200 minimum, the Food Shed site states that “additional money invested in the cooperative only shows how much faith you have in a sustainable future for our planet and eating healthy, local food, and keeping as many dollars as we can circulating in McHenry County rather than filling the pockets of the executives at Kroger or other large-conglomerate grocery chains.”

The Food Shed, McHenry County's first co-op grocery store, will open May 15 in Woodstock after more than nine years of fundraising and planning.

How can someone become an owner?: Owners get perks like discounts, advance notice on classes and can vote and run in co-op board elections. A $200 minimum investment – two shares of $100 each – is required. Member-owners can buy up to 10 shares but, the site says, “an owner with 2 shares has NO LESS say in the conducting of co-op business than the person owning 10 shares.” Owners must be at least 18 and residents of Illinois or Wisconsin.

Who can shop there?: Anyone. You don’t have to be an owner.

Opening celebration and hours: The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the Food Shed Co-op Board of Directors, with opening day giveaways and door-buster deals. The store be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday and then begin its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Information: Go to foodshed.coop, email info@foodshed.coop or call 815-687-8480.