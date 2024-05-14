McHenry County DOT announces inaugural Touch-A-Truck event

The McHenry County Division of Transportation has announced it will hold an inaugural Touch-A-Truck event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, 11501 US Route 14 in Woodstock.

Touch-A-Truck is a free, family-friendly event, which is open to the public and offers an opportunity for attendees to explore and learn about a variety of vehicles and pieces of equipment. Attendees will be able to get up close and personal with the machines to learn how they operate.

The event will also feature a “Load the Loader” initiative, in which attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for collection into a large loader. The donations will later be sent to The Woodstock Food Pantry to help support local families in need.

Touch-A-Truck will feature a wide variety of vehicles and equipment not limited to the MCDOT fleet. Government agencies and private industry will also participate in the event. McHenry County Sheriff’s Office will also include a demonstration from its K-9 team at 12:30 p.m.