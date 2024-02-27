Venue change: Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra upcoming concert to take place at IVCC

Gabrielle Mosley Senior Gallery Senior division winner Gabrielle Mosley is the daughter of Jeanette Mosley. She is a senior at La Salle-Peru High School and studies flute at Music Suite 408 as a student of Sue Gillio. (Photo provided by Melissa Mata/Melissa Mata Photography)

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra announced a change in venue and performance time for its upcoming concert, “Be Inspired by Story!”

The event now will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre at Illinois Valley Community College.

The concert will showcase the talents of January’s Young Performers Competition winners: Gabrielle Mosley, Senior Division, performing “Regrets and Resolutions” by Gary Schocker on the flute and Hallee Loza, Junior Division, performing the “Flute Concerto in G Major” by Carl Philipp Stamitz.

The program also features a journey through musical narratives, including masterpieces such as the Hungarian March from Hector Berlioz’s “The Damnation of Faust,” Aaron Copland’s “Concert Suite from Our Town,” “Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, op. 46,” and Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird Suite” (1919 version).

Tickets for adults cost $20, kindergarten through 12th grade students enjoy complimentary admission and college students can attend for $5 with a valid student ID. The Weeg Cultural Centre is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and accessible to all patrons. For inquiries regarding accessibility, contact accessibility@ivso.org. This captivating afternoon of musical storytelling is proudly sponsored by season sponsor Miller Group Charitable Trust and partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.