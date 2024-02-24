NIU School of Theatre and Dance to present ‘Witch’

“Witch,” the story of a devil arriving in a small English village to bargain for souls only to find that the toughest adversary is a woman cast out as a “witch,” is the second show of the spring in the NIU School of Theatre and Dance. (Provided by Northern Illinois University)

“Witch,” the story of a devil arriving in a small English village to bargain for souls only to find that the toughest adversary is a woman cast out as a “witch,” is the second show of the spring in the NIU School of Theatre and Dance.

Based on the 400-year-old play “The Witches of Edmonton,” this feminist retelling was written by Jen Silverman, an accomplished playwright and television writer whose credits include plays performed around the world as well as “Tales of the City” on Neflix and “Tokyo Vice” on Max.

Directed by Kendra Holton, remaining performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 and Monday, March 1, with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, March 2.

Tickets can be purchased online for $20, seniors and NIU staff are $18, non-NIU students are $12, and NIU students may attend free of charge with a pre-reserved ticket.