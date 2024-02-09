The Local Scene: 5K and Chili Cook-Off in Kane County this weekend

Winter Bike Swap: The Chicago Winter Bike Swap will be held Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. The fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road will open at 8:30 a.m., and the swap will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The CWBS is described as the premier event for big savings on everything bike, featuring all types of new and used bikes, parts and accessories. Admission costs $5 for adults ($5.50 using credit card), and is free for kids age 12 and younger. Free parking will be available. The event is called an excellent social experience for bicycle enthusiasts both novice or experienced. Advocacy groups will share information relevant to the cycling community, and bike clubs will be on hand with details about Chicago area bike rides. For more information, contact the Chicago Winter Bike Swap via email at chicagowinterbikeswap@gmail.com or visit its website.

Sweet and Sour (beer): Global Tap House in St. Charles will host its annual Sweet and Sour Night, featuring a lineup of lip-smacking sour and fruited beers on tap Friday, Feb. 9. The brewery at 584 Randall Road will be open from 1 p.m. to midnight, serving 50 beers on draft and more than 200 craft beers from around the world. For more information, visit the website or call 630-549-0397.

Chili Cook-Off: HD Rockers in Maple Park will conduct its annual Chili Cook-Off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. Those interested in competing should bring their best recipe in a slow cooker of their choice to wow the masses. The tavern at 203 Main St. will begin the tasting at 5:30 p.m., during Sunday’s big game. Competing chefs should bring any special fixings or toppings they want to garnish their dish with. Chili will be judged, and a winner will be chosen during halftime. The winner will receive a $100 cash prize. For more information, visit the HD Rockers Facebook page or call 815-827-7056.

Super Shuffle 5K: The Geneva Park District will hold the 14th annual Super Shuffle 5K on Sunday, Feb. 11. The race will begin at Geneva Middle School South at 1415 Viking Drive. Runners can register online to participate. Entry will cost $25, or $45 with a hoodie. Proceeds will benefit the Geneva Park District Scholarship Fund, which provides recreational opportunities to the community. After the race, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Stephen Persinger Recreation Center, guests are invited to wear their team colors and enjoy food, drinks, a football toss, raffle and more. All Super Shuffle participants receive one free food item and beverage. Additional items will be available for purchase. Runners receive a participation medal, and awards will be given for the fastest female and male times overall. For more information, visit the event webpage or call the Geneva Park District at 630-232-4542.

Barbershop Quartet: The a cappella group Aurora Lamplighters will sing love songs and other favorites in celebration of Valentine’s Day from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Aurora Public Library West Branch. The Aurora Lamplighters will sing barbershop-style four-part harmony at the library at 233 S. Constitution Drive. The show will be free and open to all ages. For more information, call 630-264-3626, email jstephens@aurorapubliclibrary.org or visit the event webpage.

