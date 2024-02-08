The Local Scene: Celebrate Black History Month at Joliet theater this weekend

The Take Notice band brings old school R&B to the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre on Friday part for “Special Delivery," a musical, dance and oratorical look at Black History. "Special Delivery" is part of the three-day “Stamped Into History" event at Bicentennial Park. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

1. Planetarium Show – “X-Planets: Discovering Other Earths”: 6 to 7p.m. Thursday, Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. Learn about solar systems beyond our own and about the Kepler telescope, which helps with understanding planets in the galaxy. Enjoy imaginative visualizations of other worlds orbiting stars far away. For information, visit jjc.edu/planetarium.

2. The Great North American Eclipse: 6:30 to 8 p.m., White Oak Library District, Lockport Branch Library, 121 E. 8th St., Lockport. With another solar eclipse coming up in April, learn what eclipses are, where to see them, when to look and how to safely view them. Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, will lead the program. Register at whiteoaklibrary.org. For information, contact Conal McNamara at 815-552-4200 or cmcnamara@whiteoaklib.org.

3. 108th Chicken Noodle Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Hope United Methodist Church, 2506 Caton Farm Road, Joliet. $15 or $8 for children ages 5 to 10. Children younger than 4 are free. For information, contact Roger Hess at 815-715-0679 or rogerch@sbcglobal.net.

4. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials: 7 p.m. Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Features include a full beverage bar, access to museum galleries, snacks and treats from GiGi’s Sweet Shoppe. $12 or $10 for museum members. For tickets, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org. For information about Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, visit liledblues.com.

5. Stamped Into History: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. “Stamped Into History” features a different event each day. “Special Delivery” (Friday) is a musical, dance and oratorical look at Black history. “STAMP” (Saturday) performed by GSW Network, is about Black Americans who have been featured on U.S. postage stamps. They gather at a restaurant in the 1940s to share stories and discuss world affairs. “Hymns & Gems for HIM” (Sunday) features inspirational and gospel music. Cash bar and concessions available. Free admission all three days. For information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

