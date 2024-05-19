Letter: MCYSA looking for host families for international athletes

This July, the McHenry County Youth Sports Association (MCYSA) is hosting our 31st annual Summer International Baseball Tournament. This is an event that makes our community unique. It brings players and fans from around the world and across the U.S. to our area. The tournament features world-class baseball and opportunities for cultural exchange with our international guests.

The key to sustaining this special event is drawing teams from outside the U.S., and the key to drawing international teams is providing homestay for the players. Serving as a homestay family is a wonderful way to learn about other cultures and make life-long friends. It’s a great opportunity for your family, especially if you have children.

The MCYSA is looking for families to host two to three 13- to 15-year-old players from Brazil. Teams arrive on July 11. Families will host the players for a six-day period, either July 11 to 16 or July 17 to 22.

Please consider being a homestay family this summer. For more information, please contact us at MCYSA1993@gmail.com. There is also information on our website www.MCYSAsports.org and look for Homestay Program under the Tournament Information tab.

John Streit

Lakewood