Missed ‘Joseph Galilee’ at Joliet church? Watch it on YouTube

Joseph (Reginald Pelt) converses at the elevator with an employee at the fictional Metropolitan Building in downtown Metropolitan USA, in the GSW Network performance "Joseph Galilee." (Photo provided by GSW Network)

Anyone who missed GSW Network’s holiday production in Joliet can enjoy its faith message on the GSW YouTube channel.

GSW Network presented “Joseph Galilee” in early December at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Joliet. The performance was an “engaging mix of stage and screen,” according to a promotional video on the GSW Network Facebook page.

The story is a modern retelling of the events leading up to Jesus’ birth, from the viewpoint of Jesus’ stepfather, Joseph.

Talk show host Needa (Staneeda Ware) introduces her special guest on the Needa Show during the GSW Network's "Joseph Galilee." (Photo provided by GSW Network)

But even though the holidays are past, the faith message of “Joseph Galilee” still is relevant, said WL Weston, a writer with GSW Network.

So GSW Network uploaded the film part of the “Joseph of Galilee” to its YouTube page in several installments for the community to enjoy.

GSW Network also presented “The Mall Messiah” in December 2022 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Joliet.

And then GSW Network also put its “stamp” on “STAMP: A Story of Black America and US Postage” by Larry Crawford of Joliet by presenting it as a 45-minute play in February 2023 at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre.

Weston said the performance was inspired by a presentation he gave at Grace Place Christian Church in North Carolina several years ago, under the leadership of Apostle Michael McGill. Weston said those involved with the December presentation met over the summer to discuss how to best approach the story.

“One of the questions that was posed was, ‘What can you tell me about Joseph?’” Weston said.

Mostly everyone answered that Joseph was a carpenter and Mary’s husband, but they couldn’t add more than that, Weston said.

So “Joseph Galilee” was an opportunity to tell the story from Joseph’s perspective, he said.

“Mary, yes, we give her recognition that she was chosen,” Weston said. “But this guy was chosen, too.”

According to the synopsis, Joseph Galilee is the CEO of an architectural firm in downtown Metropolitan USA. Joseph and his team are confident they can win in a contract war with business rival Goldstar, according to the synopsis.

But then Joseph “falls madly in love” with a young woman who starts working in a temp position in his company’s mailroom, according to the synopsis.

This woman gives Joseph “a startling revelation” that will change his life and the destiny of the entire human race, according to the synopsis.

Marie (Pam Coley) is excited to talk about a very important book in the GSW Network performance "Joseph Galilee." (Photo provided by GSW Network)

Weston said some people find Biblical stories “old” or “antiquated” since the historical aspects down to the clothing are emphasized, and the faith message is missed.

“Giving it that fresh perspective really makes it feel tailored for the era in which we live,” Weston said. “And it makes people more able, in my opinion, to receive the message. It speaks to our culture and to our times and what we do in our everyday life.”

For information on “Joseph Galilee” and upcoming performances and programs, visit gsw.network/joseph.