The Local Scene: Bingo, comedy, music, motorcycles and a sock hop in the Illinois Valley

1. Black Light Bingo: The Rotary Club of Princeton will host Black Light Bingo Margaritaville at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Ladies of the Moose will be serving food, tacos and taco salad. A cash bar will be available. Participants must be 21 to attend. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Jimmy Buffet gear. Proceeds benefit the Princeton High School Scholarship Fund.

2. Comedy Night: The Illinois Valley Super Bowl, 4242 Mahoney Drive, Peru, will host comedian Mike Armstrong beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. Call 815-223-5085 for tickets, which cost $25. Billed as a special Valentine’s Day show, it’s expected to sell out, organizers said.

3. St. Genevieve Wintertide concert: Singer-songwriter Tae will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the St. Genevieve Riverboat docked at Heritage Harbor, 421 Great Loop E, Ottawa. Tae, an original artist born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, sings rhythm and blues, soul and pop/rock-influenced songs. Tickets are $25. Guests are encouraged to park in the lot near the main boat launch. Visit https://stegenriverboat.com for information and to buy tickets.

4. Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet: Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday indoors at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. Riding season will begin in a few weeks. Find parts to fix up your bike, or find a new bike to ride. Admission is $10. American, British, Japanese and dirt bike parts, among others, are available at the swap meet.

5. Valentine’s Sock Hop Dance: The Princeton Moose Lodge will host a Valentine’s Sock Hop Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Music will be provided by the Generic’s Goodies Band, featuring Those Oldies But Goodies Music. The dining room will serve food from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to the event at 1339 N. Euclid Ave., and you may dress in vintage attire. There is a $5 cover per person.

